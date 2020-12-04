PRINCETON — About 115 arrests have made the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department number six in West Virginia for DUIs, and more are expected as the Christmas season brings holiday drivers into the area.
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is teaming up with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department and other regional law enforcement agencies to get drug-impaired drivers off the roads and help save lives, according to Sgt. Adam Ballard with the West Virginia Coalfields Highway Safety Program.
Ballard said this will be a high-visibility national enforcement campaign called “If You Feel Different, You Drive Different. Drive High, Get a DUI.” It starts Dec. 18 through Jan. 1, 2021. It also runs concurrent with the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign aimed at alcohol-impaired drivers.
“When people who moved out of the area come back to see their families, we see an uptick in impaired driving arrests and impaired driving crashes,” Ballard told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
The number of drivers on the roadways went down when the COVID-19 pandemic started, but deputies were still frequently seeing impaired drivers, he recalled. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is the sixth-leading law enforcement agency in West Virginia for impaired driving arrests.
So far, deputies have made about 115 DUI arrests this year, Ballard stated. More cases are expected.
“We see an increase around the holiday time, Thanksgiving time, the Christmas season up to the New Year’s. That’s when you have all those parties,” he said. “We’ll see an increase, I’m sure.”
Like drunk driving, nationally, it is illegal to drive under the influence of drugs, and there are no exceptions, Ballard said. Whether the drug is obtained legally or illegally, drug-impaired driving poses a threat to the driver, vehicle passengers, and other road users.
“The holiday season should be a happy time for our community, and we want to see drivers getting to their destinations safely,” Ballard stated. “We cannot stress the importance of sober driving enough. The bottom line is that no matter what it is – alcohol, drugs or another substance, if it has impaired you, you should not be driving.”
According to the NHTSA, between 2008 and 2017, of those drivers killed in crashes and tested for marijuana, its presence had nearly doubled, he said. In 2017 nationally, 45 percent of drivers who were killed in crashes, and tested for drugs, tested positive.
“This is why it’s so important we spread this lifesaving message: If You Feel Different, You Drive Different. It doesn’t matter what term you use: If a person is feeling a little high, buzzed, stoned, wasted, or drunk, he or she is impaired and should not get behind the wheel,” Ballard said. “Think driving while high won’t affect you? You’re wrong. It has been proven that THC can slow reaction times, impair cognitive performance, and make it more difficult for drivers to keep a steady position in their lane.”
Methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, and many other drugs and medications are abused before driving, too. On average 30 percent of deaths from traffic crashes in Mercer County are related to an impaired drive, and from nighttime surveys conducted nationally – one out of 10 drivers are driving impaired, he added.
“Driving impaired is a choice,” Ballard said. “Make the right choice and find a sober ride home if you’ve been using in an impairing substance. This holiday season, we will make zero exceptions for drug-impaired driving. There are no excuses.”
Penalties for DUI can be costly. The first offense, which is a misdemeanor, can result in up to 24 hours to six months in jail and a fine between $100 to $500, according to the West Virginia Code. This sentence applies if there are no injuries. A second misdemeanor DUI can result in six months to a year in jail and a fine of $1,000 to $3,000.
The third offense is a felony with a possible sentence of two to five years in prison and fines between $3,000 to $5,000. And the possible costs are not limited to prison sentences and fines.
The cost of taking classes necessary to get a driver’s license back, attorney fees and other expenses can amount, on average, to about $10,000, Ballard said.
The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department recommends these safe alternatives to drug-impaired driving:
• If you have ingested an impairing substance, such as drugs or alcohol, do not drive. Passengers should never ride with an impaired driver. If you think a driver may be impaired, do not get in the car.
• If you are drug-impaired, pass the keys to a sober driver who can safely drive you to your destination. Like drunk driving, it is essential that drug-impaired drivers refrain from driving a vehicle. It is never okay to drive while impaired by any substance.
• Do you have a friend who is about to drive while impaired by drugs? Take the keys away and arrange to get them home safely. Don’t worry about offending them — they’ll thank you later.
• Use a ride share program, like Lyft or Uber.
• If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact 911.
For more information about the If You Feel Different, You Drive Different. Drive High, Get a DUI. campaign, visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drug-impaired-driving.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
