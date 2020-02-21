PRINCETON — A memorandum of understanding was renewed Thursday between the FBI and the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department so the law enforcement agencies can continue working together on a task force dedicated to investigating crimes against children.
The FBI and the sheriff’s department have been cooperating on the recently renamed West Virginia Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force. The force was formerly named the state Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Jeffrey S. McCormick, the supervisory senior resident agent at the FBI office in Charleston, said the task force’s name was changed to emphasize the entity’s investigations of human trafficking as well.
“I can’t say a whole lot,” McCormick said when asked about ongoing cases. “What I can say is that the FBI really values its relationships with its state and local partners. Without the relationships we do have with our local law enforcement, the FBI is not able to fulfill its mission, either; so it really is a valuable partnership between us and local law enforcement.”
Since the sheriff’s department joined the task force, there have been “numerous arrests” in West Virginia - more than 10 of those cases in Mercer County - during the last eight to 10 months, Detective Sgt. Steven Sommers of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department said.
“Today is just reaffirming cooperation between the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, specially our participation in the West Virginia Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force. Chief Deputy Parks and Sheriff (Tommy) Bailey have dedicated a full-time officer or deputy to perform investigative functions and work hand-in-hand with the FBI,” Sommers stated.
Local cases have included online solicitation of children, child pornography and the production of child pornography, Sommers said.
“The general population probably does not have a full grasp of the problems in this county and this state and nationwide as it relates to violent crimes against children,” he stated, adding that the problem is “epidemic.”
Addressing internet crimes against children requires more training and knowledge, and not just for investigations,” Sommers stated.
“It’s knowledge of laws, state supreme court rulings, circuit court rulings and U.S. Supreme Court rulings,” he said.” And then the amount of resources needed just for a single investigation. The investigator, the forensics that are involved in it, so just one of those investigations can entail 10 more people and a lot of hours.”
Prison sentences for internet crimes against children range from a few years to life behind bars.
“There are a lot of statues relating to internet be it child pornography and child pornography production, and online solicitation,” Sommers said. “It can range from three years to life. It really depends on the offense that’s been committed.”
The internet crimes can happen anywhere, he said.”If you can connect a computer to it, if your phone can connect to the internet, anywhere and everywhere is where it’s occurring.”
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.