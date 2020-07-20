PRINCETON — Mercer County saw three more cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR), bringing the total to 72.
The three new cases on Sunday raised Mercer County’s total of active cases to 43 according to WVDHHR. 29 of the cases listed on WVDHHR’s website were listed as having recovered from the virus.
An update from the Mercer County Health Department was unavailable on Sunday evening.
Statewide, West Virginia saw 122 more confirmed cases on Sunday alone, bringing the Mountain State’s total to 4,918. An additional 124 more cases were suspected, according to WVDHHR, which if confirmed would bring the state’s total to 5,042. No new deaths were reported over the weekend.
Virginia continued to see cases spiking around the state, although the majority of cases remained in the northern region near the D.C. area. The Commonwealth had 74,490 cases total on Sunday, an increase of 1,070 on Sunday alone.
Only two new deaths were reported on the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) website, but Virginia has already seen a total of 1,923 residents die from the virus as of Sunday.
Both Tazewell County and Wythe County reported four more cases of the virus on Sunday, bringing their pandemic totals to 43 and 69 respectively.
