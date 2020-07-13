PRINCETON — Mercer County reported no new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, leaving the county with no new cases throughout the weekend.
62 cases remained the total in Mercer County Saturday and Sunday. According to the Mercer County Health Department, 21 percent were related to traveling to Myrtle Beach, SC and surrounding areas. 23 percent were related to traveling to other areas, and 56 percent were the result of community transmission.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) was still reporting only 25 recovered cases in Mercer County. The Health Department reported 38 people had recovered from the virus, with 24 active cases remaining.
DHHR had reported one new case in McDowell County on Saturday for a total of 9, but on Sunday the website showed only 8 cases, indicating that McDowell County’s total had in actuality held steady throughout the weekend.
Across the state, West Virginia had 4,128 confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday, an increase of nearly 100 from Saturday. Another 116 probable cases were listed but unconfirmed as of yet.
In Virginia, cases steadily climbed. Tazewell County reported another two cases on Sunday for a total of 28. Wythe County also reported an increase for a total of 59 cases, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s website.
Virginia had 67,830 confirmed cases as of Sunday, with an additional 2,840 probable cases also listed. 1,859 people had died from the coronavirus according to the Department of Health’s website.
The majority of cases in Virginia remained near the D.C. area, with the northern region reporting tens of thousands of cases across several counties. Fairfax County alone had 14,482 total cases reported.
