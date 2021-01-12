BLUEFIELD — Five COVID-19 deaths have been reported at Mercer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bluefield following an outbreak, and after residents who chose to had received the first dose of the vaccine.
“Despite our best efforts, we are saddened for our five patients who have passed away,” said Laura Wiley, the center’s Executive Director. “Our hearts are broken, and our thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends.”
Details about whether any of the deaths were among those who took the vaccine were not available, and the second doses were administered last week.
According to the state Department of Health and Human Resources, Mercer Nursing and Rehab currently has 63 active cases among residents and 11 staff members. An outbreak there among 36 residents and six staff members was reported late last month, after most of the residents had received the first COVID-19 vaccination.
Wiley said the outbreak came from community spread and the center does everything possible to care for residents.
“As COVID-19 cases have increased throughout Mercer County and West Virginia, it is having a significant impact on skilled nursing centers,” she said. “The elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions, are disproportionately affected by COVID-19. Our dedicated team was able to keep this virus away from our patients for almost 9 months of this pandemic.”
Wiley said the protocol when identifying a positive patient or employee is to contact the local health departments and state agencies along with medical providers, employees, patients and families.
“We work closely with our county health department, state Epidemiology Office in addition to following CDC guidelines,” she said. “When we identified our first COVID-19 positive patients, we moved those patients and began caring for them in negative air flow isolation areas. We continue to test all patients and employees to identify and isolate possible cases of the virus. In addition to caring for patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in isolated areas, we are using the most aggressive treatment authorized by the Food and Drug Administration and we have seen improved outcomes to date. Employees quarantine at home while recovering.”
Wiley said all who had taken the first round of the vaccine received the second dose last week.
“Additionally, individuals had the opportunity to receive their first dose of the vaccine if they did not do so in our December clinic,” she added.
Wiley said most patients and employees who receive the second dose should be up to 95 percent protected from COVID-19 about seven days after receiving the Pfizer vaccine.
“We encourage everyone to do their research on the vaccine now so that when it is made available to you, you are prepared to receive it,” she said. “A list of vaccine resources are available on our website COVID-19 Vaccination Resources (amfmwv.com). This is one simple thing we can do to help protect our loved ones.”
Wiley also emphasized the importance of helping stop community spread.
“Please, when out in our community, wear face masks properly, maintain social distancing with those outside your immediate family and practice good hygiene by washing your hands or using hand sanitizer to slow down the community spread,” she said. “Please remember those with compromised immune systems in our centers, and in our communities, who may be affected more severely by COVID-19, and follow the guidelines provided by health officials … We want to thank our community for their support and kindness shown to us during this time.”
The owner of Mercer Nursing and Rehab, AMFM Nursing & Rehabilitation Centers (N&RC), partnered with Lifetree Pharmacy and all 19 AMFM centers were the first of West Virginia’s long-term care centers to complete the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and “likely the first in the United States,” the company said.
Maples Health Care, also in Bluefield, recently reported its first COVID-related death.
Since the pandemic began, a total of 30 residents in long-term care facilities in the county have died from COVID-related causes.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
