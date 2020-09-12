BLUEFIELD — Mercer County COVID-19 numbers rose by 16 cases on Saturday, bringing the total in the county to 373, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
Neighboring McDowell County held steady at 84 cases, while Monroe County rose by one case, bringing the county's total to 143 cases.
According to the West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, counties categorized as orange in the School Re-entry Metrics will not be allowed to being in-person instruction. Currently, Mercer County is in the yellow category, as well as McDowell; Monroe County is in the orange county. These metrics will be reassessed at 5 p.m.
State totals rose as well with 12,521 cases reported in West Virginia and 265 total deaths.
In Virginia, virus numbers did not have a large increase, according to the Virginia Department of Health; Giles and Buchanan counties both rose by two, bringing their totals to 67 and 109 respectively.
Bland County saw a three case increase, bringing their total to 64 cases.
Tazewell County saw the largest increase in local Virginia counties; the total rose from 226 to 230, a four case increase.
Wythe County totals remained steady at 203.
The state health website in Virginia reported 132,940 cases across the state, as well as 2,722 deaths.
No new deaths or hospitalizations were reported in any local counties.
