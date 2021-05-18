PRINCETON — Last March, the Mercer County Commission approved a new dilapidated and abandoned structures ordinance, and now the commission is getting ready to seek an officer to help enforce it.
Using authority granted by the West Virginia Code, the ordinance lets the county government to address “certain abandoned and severely dilapidated buildings” that can be found standing throughout Mercer County. The commissioners unanimously approved the ordinance after three public hearings.
The commissioners recently discussed the qualifications needed for a dilapidated building officer.
“We do have a law enforcement component in our litter control,” Commissioner Bill Archer said Monday.
Litter Control Office Josh Parks can issued citations for littering and illegal dumping, and the new officer will be working closely with him, Archer stated.
“It’s kind of an extension of our litter control program, really,” he said.
The notice announcing that a dilapidated buildings officer will be posted first at the Mercer County Courthouse, then published Sunday in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, Archer said.
During the public hearings, the county commissioners said that the ordinance was designed for dealing with abandoned structures and burned-out structures that can be found across Mercer County.
“The ordinance does not address farm structures that often might not appear in the best of shape, but they certainly are functional,” Archer said. “We’re not trying to attack the farmers or the farming community. We appreciate the farming community.”
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
