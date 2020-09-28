PRINCETON — Except for the aging National Guard Armory in Brushfork, Mercer County does not have a place for hosting conventions and other special events, so the Mercer County Commission is seeing whether such a facility could be created.
The Mercer County Commission recently advertised in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph for a consulting firms with the expertise to help determine sites and the financial feasibility of building a convention center. The Brushfork Armory has been the site of events such as the Bluefield Coal Show, but its space is limited; therefore, the county needs an updated facility with modern amenities, said Commission President Gene Buckner.
“Well, as far as I’m concerned, we have none,” Buckner said. “The armory is so outdated, and even when we have the coal show there’s not enough room.”
No sites have been chosen for a convention center. A feasibility study would look at possible locations as well as possible funding sources such as the U.S. Economic Administration, WV Small Cities Block Grant Program, USDA Rural Development and the Appalachian Regional Commission.
“We’re going to go from the ground up,” Buckner said. “It (study) is going to give us all the avenues we can take a look at and consider what we have available to make it happen.”
Factors such as where a convention center could be located, and what type of facility the county could support, needs to be considered, Commissioner Greg Puckett said.
“I think the purpose of the request is to try and see if we can get a better handle on the possibilities of an event center that could handle multiple opportunities,” Puckett said. “And the other thing is we need to start thinking about location, where things can happen, and the size of what could be supported in the area; and I think that’s the reason why we need to get a study and have somebody come forward and help guide us through the process. It’s exciting. We’ve got a lot of good things going on right now and this is another opportunity to show what Mercer County can offer.”
Commissioner Bill Archer said that he was talking about a new convention center for the county when he was elected, and that both Buckner and Puckett had been working toward that goal already.
“The current convention center, the Brushfork Armory, it has some limitations,” Archer said. “It’s not air conditioned, and it has some limitations in the summer, the late spring and early fall. We’re working toward it. This is just another step to seeking a consultant.”
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
