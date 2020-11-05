PRINCETON — Mercer County Schools continue to see more positive COVID-19 tests, but the most recent ones did not impact bringing students back into classrooms Wednesday.
A positive case for an employee has been confirmed at Princeton Middle School, the school system posted Wednesday.
“Staff known to be exposed have been quarantined (Students were learning remotely when the employee tested positive),” the post said. “Deep cleaning and disinfecting of all affected areas will be completed.”
A case was also confirmed at Bluefield High School earlier this week, but the contact was completed prior to students returning to school.
Mercer County remains in the green color code on the County Alert System, but schools went to remote learning only recently because too many staff member had to be quarantined after exposures.
Monroe County students are slated to return to the classroom today after operating on a remote learning only schedule for two weeks as a result of a recent surge in cases and an orange color designation.
The Monroe County Health Department on Wednesday listed 253 total confirmed cases with 18 probable, 30 active cases, 233 recovered, three hospitalized and eight total deaths.
McDowell County Health Department officials confirmed seven additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the overall total cases to 176 with 40 being active. The seven new cases were attributed to community spread and the 40 active cases are located throughout the county.
However, McDowell County schools remain in the green color code.
In Virginia, Tazewell County as of Wednesday had a cumulative total of 572 positive cases with 30 hospitalizations and two deaths.
Giles County has 155 cases, four hospitalizations and no deaths.
Bland County has reported 84 cases with four hospitalized and five deaths.
Buchanan County has seen 278 positive cases with 17 hospitalizations and four deaths.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
