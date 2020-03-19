PRINCETON — With the reopening of schools still tentative, Mercer County schools are taking another step to ensure that students still receive meals.
Beginning on March 19, meals will be delivered on school bus routes. According to a release from the school board, buses delivering meals will arrive at bus stops four hours after the typical morning pick up time.
If a bus typically arrives at 7:10 the bus will arrive to deliver the meal at 11:10 according to the release.
Children in third grade and younger, the board is requesting a parent or guardian be present during meal pickup. Though a student may pick up their own meal, parents or guardians may pick up the meal for the students.
Along with the meal delivery, pickup of meals at school locations will continue to take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Digital assignments for students will be available beginning on March 19, as well. For those in need of printed materials can obtain these packets at each school site beginning on March 20. during typical school hours.
For students completing their school work on printed materials, this work can be given to staff during meal delivery. Those in need of further drop off times of schoolwork can contact the school, according to the release.
