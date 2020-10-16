PRINCETON — A local school went on a temporary lockdown Thursday after Mercer County deputies starting seeking a burglary suspect who fled from them on foot in the Melrose Square area.
A male suspect ran when investigators approached him, Chief Deputy Joe Parks of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.
“We’ve got a burglary suspect,” Parks said told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. “He’s running on foot.”
The suspect was described as a male individual wearing blue jeans and a purple windbreaker. He was being sought by detectives Thursday in connection with a house that was burglarized in the Princeton area, Parks said.
“When he was approached, he took off on foot and he is still at large,” Parks said about 1:55 p.m. Thursday. Additional details about the suspect and the burglary were not immediately available.
Melrose Elementary School went into lockdown at about 12:45 p.m. as a precaution, said Amy Harrison, data and public information specialist for Mercer County Schools.
This lockdown was lifted before 1 p.m., so the school was able to dismiss its students at the usual time, Harrison said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.