PRINCETON — An excess school levy is routine procedure around the state as a way to supplement local schools, and on Nov. 2 Mercer County voters will decide on a five-year extension of the current levy.
With an overall budget of about $130 million, the almost $13 million levy represents 10 percent of that budget, funding the school system says is a necessity to maintain the current level of services for students.
Schools Superintendent Dr. Deborah Akers has said services dependent on money from the excess levy include support personnel, coaches’ supplements, textbooks, extracurricular activities, maintenance and upkeep of schools and operational costs, among other items.
Without the money, jobs would be lost.
“We would have to pass out notices to many, many people that they would not have a job, and maybe not get them back because they would find jobs elsewhere,” Akers said recently. “We are good stewards of the money. We have spent money exactly as our last levy called for, and our audits show that.”
In fact, the specifics and details of exactly how that money is spent are on the ballot itself for voters to read.
Mercer County Clerk Verlin Moye said the breakdown of the property tax rate shows what the excess levy means from a practical standpoint.
“The levy is for all real estate and personal property,” he said. “We tax based on value. The more you own, the more you pay.”
With real estate, the tax is based on assessed value, he said, which is a standard 60 percent of the appraised, or market, value.
For example, Moye said, an owner-occupied house in Athens with an appraised value of $72,800 would have an assessed value of $43,680, or 60 percent. The total tax levy on this house is .01388 on each $100 of assessed value, which would be $606 a year.
The excess school levy portion of that $606 is $200, with the county receiving $124, the regular school levy $169 and the state a little over $2. By percentages, the excess school levy is about 40 percent, regular school levy 34 percent, county 24 percent and state about 1 percent.
Property in the county has lower rates than property in a municipality and the owner of an unoccupied home pays twice as much as the owner of on occupied home does, Moye said.
Moye also gave an example of the property tax rate by using the tax bill on three vehicles which have a combined NADA (National Automobile Dealers Association) or “book” value of about $71,000. Sixty percent of that is about $42,000 so the total tax bill is $973 a year.
Of that total tax bill, about $392 will go to the excess school levy.
The board of education sets the excess levy rate every five years, which is why the use of the money is spelled out on the ballot. Moye said the current rate is the maximum allowed.
The current levy was approved in 2015 and expires on June 30, 2020. It will be extended until 2025 if votes approve.
Akers said the school system is bound to spend the dollars as stated in the levy. Money that isn’t spent one year must be spent for school levy purposes the next year.
“There is no county in the state that can operate on the number of service personnel provided by the state funding formula,” Akers said. “You can look at student statistics across the state and you can see that every county has more service personnel than the state pays for. Again, we are able to use those levy dollars to pay for that additional staff.”
Many Virginia school systems have the same problem, but the manner in which localities fund schools is different, including leaving the decision of how much extra to provide schools in the hands of the board of supervisors (commissioners in West Virginia), not the school board or the voters.
David Woodard, chair of the Tazewell County Board of Education, said the state sets a minimum required amount of local funding for schools. But all school systems provide more money by necessity.
“It’s not determined based on a percentage of property tax at all,” he said. “It’s determined by the state’s calculation of the composite index. That’s based on the county’s economic condition. It varies year to year.”
Woodard said the state uses the index to calculate an estimated number of students and what the bare minimum educational costs would be for those students (this number does not include transportation, custodians, cooks, many support positions, music, art, non-required courses).
“They then require the county to fund at least that amount,” he said. “I like to call it the three R’s amount. It’s the amount of money the state says will basically provide enough bare education to teach reading, writing and arithmetic.”
Woodard said all counties fund above that amount.
“Our county (board of supervisors) strives to fund at 1.25% (25 percent above the minimum) of that amount,” he said. “Some fund more, some counties fund less. We do pretty well at 1.25%, but it does kind of get tough when you get down into some sub categories of demographics that require specialized instruction — or advanced subject licensed teachers. For example, we are having a terrible time attracting and keeping foreign language teachers, high school English, and upper level math.”
Woodard said some systems may have a higher pay bracket for those positions to better attract the teachers.
“We are unable to do so,” he said. “The state has recognized us as ranked #10 in overall SOL (Standards of Learning) scores out of 132 divisions, all three high schools have been designated blue label schools, and all of our schools are fully accredited - so all in all I’d say our teachers do one heck of a job in the classroom.”
Both states provide the bulk of funding for schools, but that is stagnant and is based on student population and a complicated socio-economic formula.
But Woodard and Akers both said the cost of education is not stagnant at all and rises regardless of a gradual drop in student population.
Akers said Mercer County is also having a difficult time finding and keeping teachers.
Keeping the excess levy in place helps the school system supplement salaries for teachers, staff and service personnel, she said, so keeping the levy in place is important in light of teacher shortages.
“We have many vacancies we cannot fill,” she added.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
