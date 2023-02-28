PRINCETON — Mobile signs stationed on Mercer Street are now warning motorists to be cautious and watch their speed because they’re coming into a school zone.
Parents of children attending Mercer School and the community were asked recently to be especially careful when driving past the school while children are arriving or leaving. The school sent letters home to parents and posted the same letter on social media so motorists will slow to 15 mph. Dr. Shellie Simpson, the school’s principal, also spoke with the Bluefield Daily Telegraph about safety concerns.
One Friday, Feb. 24, Princeton City Manager Mike Webb contacted Mercer School about the traffic issues.
“The city manager got in contact with me on Friday and said that he could put those out here real quickly as a quick fix,” Simpson recalled. “We’re also working to get with District 10 (West Virginia Department of Highways) and see about maybe getting some School Zone paintings across the street. We can’t afford the big flashing expensive signs, but we can do something to try and help raise awareness for the motorists who are traveling through and don’t necessary know they’re in a school zone.”
The Princeton Department is working with Mercer School and the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment is providing some help “to try and enforce the speed limit and set the tone just a little bit,” Simpson said.
Monday was the first day the signs were in operation.
“They came out Friday evening and put those in, so that’s excellent,” Simpson said. “We are thrilled to have all the assistance we can get from every entity outside of the school system. It’s great to work together as a team. We’re hoping today we’ll see a difference with the signage.”
Mercer School has about 300 students, Simpson said. Students board or leave their school buses at Honaker Avenue and Mercer Street while parents are asked to line up on Douglas Street, which is one-way, to pick up their children. Teachers and parents have to deal with the human nature of children while nearby traffic is busy. Children often feel that they are “10-feet tall and bulletproof,” so parents, teachers and passing drivers have to exercise care to avoid a tragedy.
“We want to make sure our kids are safe,” Simpson said. “That’s what’s most important.”
