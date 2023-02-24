PRINCETON — Children eager to get home hurried out of Mercer School and headed for Mercer Street where their bus was waiting. Some of them were going to cross the street.
Their principal, Dr. Shellie Simpson, was making sure they boarded their bus or got across the street safely.
“I love you babies!” she yelled over the passing traffic and the bus’s engine. “See you tomorrow! Get on the bus! Get on the bus!”
Simpson stepped into the crosswalk as some children and parents crossed the street. Motorists are supposed to go no faster than 15 mph, but not everyone slows down.
Children and adults can be crossing Mercer Street, but there are times when drivers still won’t slow down, Simpson stated.
Schools in Mercer County and other parts of southern West Virginia face challenges every day when students arrive and when they leave. Sometimes there is not a lot of space for school buses and the vehicle of parents dropping off or picking up their children. Traffic near schools can get congested in the morning when students come to school and in the afternoon when it’s time to go home. Mercer School is bracketed by busy streets.
“We’re struggling being nestled right in the heart of the city,” Simpson said. “You know, it’s difficult because we have around 300 students and we have a lot of traffic moving in the morning when we try to get these kids in and then again in the afternoon when we’re trying to get them home.”
The school is using a new procedure to allow parents to drop off and pick up their children more easily.
“They should be driving around the block and coming down Douglas Street. It’s a one-way street now. That was changed this year,” Simpson said. “They should stay in a single-file line and come down Douglas Street. We load eight to 10 students at a time between the telephone poles with the teachers who are on duty there. so in 10 minutes we have a dismissal complete. It’s really not a long and tedious process and probably super easy for them because they don’t have to get out of their cars. We have adults who are making sure they get in the car, and they can be on their way.”
Student board and disembark from their school buses along Honaker Street and Mercer Street.
“We load buses on the Honaker and load some of the special needs buses in front of the building and that’s terrifying as well,” Simpson said. “That’s the busiest street and (drivers) don’t slow down.”
Asking parents to go down Douglas Street is a small change from last year, she said.
“Not much. Just enough to try help get more students out in the cars on our side (entrance) as much as possible, but we see the issues with a few of our parents but also with community with those people who are just driving by,” Simpson said. “They’re just driving down Mercer Street or down Honaker Street, not necessarily following that 15mph speed limit. and we have so many students here who have challenging behaviors, we have students here with special needs. We have kids here ages 8 to 11 who sometimes just don’t pay attention, you know and we have specific places where we have adults on duty based on the number of staff we have, so it’s really important for our families to follow the rules and the routines.”
Both teachers and parents have to deal with children’s human nature when trying to keep them safe while traffic is nearby.
“They are 10-feet tall and bulletproof,” Simpson said. “They have no idea about the dangers around them. and when we see even our parents who get out of the car and walk up on the sidewalk to get their children, if they don’t keep their children with them and hold their hand, I’ve seen those kids darting in front of traffic on Mercer Street and it’s terrifying. They’ve spotted somebody or they’re just trying to hurry up and get across the street to call shotgun or whatever it is kids do.”
Some parents who arrive and wait for their children live within walking distance of Mercer School. Even if driving isn’t involved, they were not going to let their children navigate busy streets by themselves.
George Noecker of Princeton, who was waiting for his son, said he’s seen vehicles hurrying past the school. Last year, a car came “just inches away” from hitting his son.
The school is reaching out to the community as well as parents.
“They can help us keep their children safe, but we also want to try and raise awareness in the community with those people who are just passing by because we don’t have flashing signs,” Simpson said. “We don’t have anything painted across the road that says School Zone, but we need people to know when children are present that it’s important to go 15 mph.”
The school is looking into getting signs and School Zone street markings, she added.
“I have put in a phone call but haven’t spoken to anyone yet with the City of Princeton. I’ve also been working with Chief (T.A. Gray with the Princeton Police Department) to try to get some support from Princeton PD,” Simpson said. “They struggle with short staffing so there are limited times when they can come out here and help us as well, but we really just need to make a huge community effort to be more conscious. We’ve had a couple of incidents with pedestrians getting run over on Thorn Street, Mercer Street in the past couple of weeks and it terrifies me in the afternoons with distracted drivers and speeding through this area, and families moving everywhere that somebody is going to get hurt.”
“We just have to really make a conscious effort to be more vigilant, and if the community could help us it would be greatly appreciated,” Simpson said. “The last thing we want is one of our most precious treasures to get run over out there. That’s terrifying.”
Douglas Street, Honaker Avenue and Mercer Street become very busy places when students arrive or depart.
“During those times of drop off and pick up, it’s the busiest place you will be,” Simpson said. “A lot of times when we have events it gets busy. We had a dance for Valentine’s Day, and we had gridlock in the whole City of Princeton. We were backed up past Wendy’s, out headed toward Kegley because we had 300 students at a dance and we had 300 parents picking up at one time, so there are times when there are events and things going even above and beyond just regular pick up and drop off. It just requires some patience with us just because of our location.”
Mercer School has been reaching out to parents by social media and letters.
“We’ve been doing phone calls home. Sent a letter to parents, Facebook posts,” Simpson stated. “And we are going to send this home Friday in a letter form just asking for some assistance there. It seems to make a little bit of a difference, but what’s most important is that when we make this difference, we stay with it. People will do it for a few days, but then it’s inconvenient or I’m in a hurry or running late, so all of a sudden they just stop on Mercer Street again and then run up to grab their kids, and it just makes it dangerous and difficult.”
“We live in the land of distracted driving and we don’t want those distractions or just somebody being in a hurry to become a very costly mistake,” she concluded.
