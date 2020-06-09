PRINCETON — Mercer County voters cast their ballots Tuesday for magistrate, county commissioner, sheriff, assessor, conservation district supervisor and membership on the Mercer County Board of Education.
All incumbent county magistrates filed to run for reelection. They included Mike Flanigan, Division 1; Susan Honaker, Division 2; Sandra Dorsey, Division 3; Charles Poe, Division 4; and William Holroyd, Division 5.
Challengers in the non-partisan race for Mercer County Magistrate were Perry P. Richmond in Division 2; Keith Compton in Division 3; and George Bill Lightfoot and Marvin Lockett for Division 5. There was one write-in candidate, Pam Sizemore.
As of Tuesday evening, the unofficial results of the magistrates race with all 47 precincts reporting were as follows:
Mike Flanigan, in Division 1, had 10,322 votes, and there were 46 write-in votes. In Division 2, Susan Honaker received 7,496 votes and Perry P. Richmond had 3,480 votes, plus there were 14 write-in votes. In Division 3, Keith Compton had 5,959 votes, Sandra Dorsey had 5,191 votes and there were 25 write-in votes.
Charles Poe in Division 4 had 9,287 votes, and there were 538 write-in votes. In Division 5, William Holroyd had 4,786 votes, Bill Lightfoot had 3,789 votes, Marvin Lockett received 2,292 votes, and there were 15 write-in votes.
In other local races, the Mercer County Clerk’s Office posted the following unofficial results after all 47 precincts were counted:
Incumbent County Commissioner Greg Puckett, a Republican, was the only candidate to file for that position so he will run unopposed in November. Puckett received 5,832 votes.
In the Mercer County Sheriff’s race, incumbent Republican Tommy Bailey of Princeton ran unopposed. Bailey received 6,303 votes. There was no Democratic candidate.
Incumbent Mercer County Assessor Sharon D. Gearhart of Princeton, a Democrat, will be challenged in November by Republican Lyle Cottle of Spanishburg. The unofficial results at deadline Tuesday showed Gearhart with 3,905 votes and Cottle with 5,626 votes.
Alvin Marchant of Bluefield ran unopposed for Conservation District Supervisor. Unofficial results Tuesday showed Marchant had 9,350 votes
In the non-partisan race for the Mercer County Board of Education, three candidates were running for two positions. The candidates included incumbent Paul Hodges of Athens. Jim Bailey of Bluefield and Richard Dillon, also of Bluefield.
The unofficial results posted Tuesday night showed Hodges with 5,990 votes; Bailey with 6,930 votes; and Dillon with 3,379 votes.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
