BLUEFIELD — Two more residents from Mercer County and one from Monroe County were among the new COVID-related deaths announced Monday.
According to the DHHR (Department of Health and Human Resources), a 55-year-old male and a 51-year-old male, both from Mercer County, have died as well as a 45-year-old male from Monroe County.
That brings the total number of COVID-related deaths to 193 in Mercer County and 28 in Monroe County.
Active cases in both counties continue to gradually increase, standing at 442 in Mercer County (in red on the County Alert System map on Monday) and 74 in Monroe County (in orange on the map).
Statewide, active cases stood at 8,428, a drop from more than 9,000 on Friday, but fewer people are tested over the weekend and that number is expected to rise once more.
State officials have been sounding the alarm for several weeks of a possible second Delta variant surge. Active cases dropped below 5,000 recently and have continued to increase.
The total number of COVID-related deaths in the state stood at 5,107 on Monday after 22 more were reported over the weekend.
Officials continue to urge all residents who are eligible to receive vaccines as well as booster shots.
Gov. Jim Justice has scheduled a pandemic briefing for 10:30 a.m. today.
