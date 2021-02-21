BLUEFIELD — The coronavirus-related death of an 83-year-old Mercer County woman was confirmed by the Mercer County Health Department and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Saturday.
Mercer’s virus death total now stands at 104.
The DHHR also reported that, as of Friday, three cases of B.1.1.7, otherwise known as the UK Variant of the virus, were recorded in the north central region of West Virginia.
“While the presence of this COVID-19 variant in West Virginia is not surprising, it’s a good motivator for us to double down on the prevention efforts we’ve had in place for many months now,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health.
As of Saturday, 126,364 total cases and 2,254 deaths have been reported across the state.
The Mercer County Health Department reported 355 active cases as of Friday. 11,156 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the county, according to the Health Department.
The next COVID-19 testing date in Mercer County is Wednesday, February 24, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mercer County Health Department.
According to the DHHR, virus totals in Monroe County stood at 790, while the McDowell County Health Department reported a total case count of 1,283 in the county.
In neighboring Virginia, local counties reported few new cases and one new death in Wythe County, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Tazewell County reported three new cases, bringing their total to 3,152, while Giles County’s four new cases brought their total to 1,036.
Bland and Buchanan counties both added four new cases each, bringing their totals to 620 and 1,286 respectively.
Wythe County, in addition to one new death, added six new cases, bringing their case total to 1,998.
Across the state of Virginia, 561,812 virus cases have been confirmed, along with 7,197 deaths.
As of Saturday, 1,766,575 total vaccine doses have been administered across the state.
— Contact Kilie Pauley at kmullins@bdtonline.com
