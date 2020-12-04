BLUEFIELD — Another resident of Mercer County has died as a result of COVID-19.
Brenda Donithan, administrator of the Mercer County Health Department, said Thursday a 79-year-old male from Mercer County is the latest COVID-19 victim.
That means Mercer County’s death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has now climbed to 41. Two other deaths were reported earlier this week.
The latest three deaths had been patients at Princeton Community Hospital, Donithan said.
New nursing home virus outbreaks also have been reported in Mercer County.
According to the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), two staff members at the Mercer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have tested positive for the virus along with one staff member at the Stonerise Princeton (Princeton Center).
The DHHR said all three facilities are currently considered outbreak sites.
Donithan said other outbreaks are at two mental health facilities, one home care agency and one elementary school.
As of Thursday, the county had seen 1,547 total cases with 59 new cases this week, she said. Of the total, 495 remain active with 1,052 recovered.
Free drive-through testing continues, she said, with 84 tested Tuesday and 102 Wednesday. Testing at the health department has also been scheduled for today from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Donithan said the results of the tests this week will be returned by next week and may reflect any increases that could be associated with the Thanksgiving holiday.
“Next week, we should see if positive tests show up because people got together at Thanksgiving,” she said of the possible extra spread.
Testing will continue three days a week at least through December, she added, and maybe through the end of January.
“It will depend on how much (positive cases) is out there,” she added.
McDowell County Health Department officials confirmed 19 more new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the overall total cases to 700 with 165 still active. The 19 new cases were attributed to community spread and the 165 active cases are located throughout the county. Of the active cases, 11 are hospitalized with two of those on a ventilator.
McDowell County also had its second COVID death this week.
Monroe County’s number now stands at 360 confirmed cases, 43 probable cases, 53 are still active and 339 recovered. Four people are hospitalized and the county has had 10 deaths.
On the Virginia side, Giles County reported another death Thursday, its second since the pandemic began. The county also has seen 317 total cases and 12 are hospitalized.
Tazewell County’s cumulative case count is now up to 1,130 with 53 hospitalized and seven deaths.
Buchanan County’s total cases are at 457 with 23 hospitalized and six deaths while Bland County has seen 214 cases, with seven hospitalized and five deaths.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
