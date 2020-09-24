BLUEFIELD — Another COVID-19 related death was reported Wednesday in Mercer County, and once again it is not related to an earlier nursing home outbreak in Princeton.
The county’s 28th coronavirus death was confirmed by Brenda Donithan, interim administrator of the Mercer County Health Department.
Of the 28 deaths to date, 24 are affiliated with the Princeton Health Care Center, a former and current COVID-19 outbreak site. There is currently one active virus case at the Princeton-based nursing home, and it involves an employee who is isolating at home.
The four most recent COVID-19 deaths in Mercer County are not associated with the Princeton Health Care Center. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the number of deaths at the nursing home still stands at 24.
Donithan, who released a COVID-19 data update report for Mercer County Wednesday, said the total number of virus cases to date in Mercer County had increased Wednesday to a cumulative total of 434. Of that number, Donithan said 167 of the cases are considered active with another 267 individuals having already recovered from the virus.
Donithan said there are no current virus outbreaks within the school system of Mercer County. However, she said there are currently 22 COVID-19 cases in Mercer County involving college or university students. As of Wednesday afternoon, Concord University was reporting seven active virus cases and a cumulative total of 19 cases at the university.
Donithan said there are currently two outbreaks in Mercer County. One is at a long-term care facility, which according to the state is the Princeton Health Care Center, and the second is at a mental health facility. Donithan didn’t say what mental health facility in Mercer County was the site of a virus outbreak.
In a statement posted online Tuesday, Stephanie Compton, administrator of the Princeton Health Care Center, said based upon state and federal reporting guidelines, one case is still considered to be an outbreak.
In neighboring counties, Tazewell County reported 20 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, with its cumulative total of virus cases to date jumping to 278. However, there have been only two virus-related deaths to date in Tazewell County. In Virginia, health officials do not release data regarding active and recovered cases, so it is not known how many of those 278 cases are considered active.
