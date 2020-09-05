PRINCETON — With 13 new cases reported in Mercer County, for a total of 344, the chances of in-person instruction returning on September 8 dimmed with the Saturday morning COVID-19 update.
As the county's incidence rate rose past an average of 13, Mercer County would likely stay in the orange category for the final Saturday night update to the County Alert System. Anything above an average of 10 is classified as orange, and Mercer is one of seven counties in the state in the orange category.
While the state's own directives do not exclude in-person instruction for orange counties, the in-person instruction will not begin if the county does in fact remain orange during the 9 p.m. update, according to a post on the Mercer County Public Schools Facebook page made Friday. "If we remain orange," the post reads, "we will not have in-person instruction and there will be no bus transportation."
Sporting events, as well as any large gatherings, will also be prohibited according to the state Department of Education. The Princeton Tigers and Bluefield Beavers played their first game on Friday night, but further games will have to be canceled or rescheduled depending on how Mercer County's numbers rise or fall.
The Mercer County Public Schools Facebook page also posted a schedule and list for parents to use to pick up devices so schoolchildren can participate in virtual learning. That post can be found at https://www.facebook.com/Mercer-County-Public-Schools-WV-177348219331482.
McDowell County also reported two more cases on Saturday, according to the McDowell County Health Department, raising their numbers to 82 total. Monroe County, which is one of two red counties in the state along with northern Monongalia, reported five more cases as well for a total of 132.
Cases spiked around the entire state as well as West Virginia's numbers soared to 11,289, meaning 252 new COVID-19 cases were reported within 24 hours. Thankfully, no new deaths were reported anywhere in the state despite all the new cases. So far, however, 243 Mountaineers have been lost to the coronavirus.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources's totals for counties and the state include both probable and confirmed numbers.
— Contact James Trent at jtrent@bdtonline.com
