BLUEFIELD — Mercer County remained in the yellow category following the 5 p.m. update of the West Virginia School Re-entry Metrics and Protocols map, according to the West Virginia Department of Education's website.
"Counties that are yellow will continue with in-person instruction," the Department of Education stated in their Saturday update.
Mercer County did not have in-person instruction for the first week of school, but will now be able to under the yellow category.
Additionally, the department's update stated "extracurricular practices and competitions may occur" in counties in the yellow category.
McDowell County remained in the yellow category as well, but Monroe County remained in the orange category, preventing in-person instruction and extracurricular practices past "conditioning only," according to the website's explanation of protocols.
