BLUEFIELD — Mercer County has now topped 60 coronavirus cases, a continuation of a troubling surge in new infections.
Two new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday, pushing the county’s cumulative total of virus cases to date to 61, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
The two new cases were the result of community transmission of the virus, according to the Mercer County Health Department.
The DHHR said in its 5 p.m. update Thursday that the total number of active virus cases in Mercer County stands at 37 with 24 people who have recovered from COVID-19 to date and are no longer in quarantine.
The majority of the new cases — 48 according to the Mercer County Health Department — have occurred within the last two-and-a-half weeks.
Three people also were hospitalized in Mercer County within the last two weeks, and one individual — who was not a resident of Mercer County — died at Princeton Community Hospital due to COVID-19 related complications earlier this year during the shutdown period. The state is not counting that case as a Mercer County death since the individual did not live in Mercer County.
The majority of the new cases in Mercer County have involved community spread of the virus with the other half being attributed to travel to Myrtle Beach, S.C., and other out-of-state locations, according to the Mercer County Health Department.
So far 4,698 people have been tested to date for the virus in Mercer County, including 695 people between June 29 and July 5, the DHHR said.
The Mercer County Health Department will be offering free drive-through testing on Saturday, July 11, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. You do not need to have any symptoms to be tested. No insurance will be required.
The DHHR also reported a new virus case for McDowell County Thursday, bringing the county’s cumulative total of COVID-19 cases to date to eight. Two of those eight cases in McDowell County are considered active.
In neighboring Virginia, the cumulative total of virus cases in Buchanan County climbed to 38 Thursday morning. Tazewell County was still holding at seven, along with two cases in Bland and 18 in Giles County.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.