CAMP CREEK — People who said they use well water or haul water to their homes listened Monday as they heard ideas for extending public water to their communities and about possibilities for hiking and kayaking along the Bluestone River.
The Mercer County Public Service District hosted a meeting at Camp Creek State Park’s Earlie Moon Pavilion to talk about the status of the Bluestone Valley Trails, which would bring kayaking to the Bluestone River as well as hiking trails and equestrian trails through parts of Mercer County including the Camp Creek area.
The hiking trail system would utilize some of the old narrow-gauge railroad beds left by the former Bluestone Land and Lumber Company, according to Todd Schoolcraft with E.L. Robinson Engineering.
The West Virginia Department of Highways awarded a $150,000 for the first phase of design for the trail’s construction, and planners are trying to narrow down where the first phase of the trails will be, Schoolcraft said.
“Plans are not 100 percent finalized, but the master plan for the trail’s construction is 95 percent complete.” he said.
The plan’s first phase will be the water trail. If the department of highways approves the plan, there could be trailheads where kayaks could be launched and taken out of the Bluestone River, Schoolcraft said.
Having 35 miles of hiking trails in Mercer County is a possibility, according to Bluestone Valley Trails minutes offered at Monday’s meeting. Proposed water trails include 35 miles from Spanishburg to the county line and to Camp Creek State Park. Possible launching points for kayaks include Camp Creek Baptist Church, Eades Mill, Spanishburg, Brush Creek State Park, Laurel Creek and Mountain Creek near Pipestem State Park.
People listening to the presentation asked about municipal water for their community.
“Is there any way they could transfer that $150,000 over to put city water in all our houses?” Ron Hayworth of Camp Creek asked. Schoolcraft replied that money for water systems would come from a different funding source.
Later, Hayworth said getting city water was his main concern and that public water was needed to develop the Camp Creek area.
“We don’t have water,” he stated. “We have a drought and people are hauling water. It’s pitiful. There’s a lot of land here that’s level, but nobody’s going to come here if there’s no facilities. It’s like having no electricity. I think they need to cut of some of these politicians’ water and see how they like it.”
Hayworth and other people attending Monday’s meeting thought money should go to water service instead of walking trails.
“It’s a waste of time and a waste of money,” Hayworth said. “Who’s going to walk from here to Pipestem? It’s not going to happen.”
“People around this area right here need water,” Roy Shrewsbury of Stovall Ridge added. “We don’t need a walking trail. We need water. I’d like to have public water.”
Shrewsbury said he has a well with good output, but with a drought it “could dry up in a hurry.”
County Commissioner Bill Archer said the Mercer County PSD was working to extend public water service. The county is also working to bring more visitors into the local tourist economy. For example, hikers and bicycle riders who want trails with scenic beauty now to go Abindgon, Va. to pursue their hobbies, not Mercer County.
“It’s a walking trail and we’re trying to get public water and sewer lines out to the people of this area,” Archer said later. “We have some plans in the works as far as the water and sewer is concerned... I guess in order to build up this area, you really need to build it up in a diverse way. To me, you have to work with the resources that you have, and we have precious little resources in Mercer County.”
“We’re not going to get a big factory and we’re not going to get a lot of jobs like Charlotte or some place like that, but we do have scenic beauty,” Archer said. “People like scenic beauty. We currently have no public access whatsoever to the Bluestone River. We’ve got 63 miles of the Bluestone River throughout Mercer County and no public access. I think it’s something worth pursuing as a community and it’s something worth pursuing as a county. The federal government has been supporting that.”
Representatives of E.L. Robinson Engineering described possibilities for bringing water service to the Camp Creek area. Engineer David Cole, who said he has spent years with Region I Planning & Development Council working to extend public water in Mercer County, said the main challenge is getting money for such projects. Counties are not allowed to get into long-term debt for such projects.
Cole told the people gathered during the pavilion that such projects do not happen quickly. It takes an average of three years to get funding for a municipal water project.
Jack Ramsey, another engineer with E.L. Robinson, said some of the options could cost about $6 million in construction alone. Engineering, legal services, and other expenses could add another 30 percent to the final cost.
Area residents can help the funding process by cooperating with government surveys that measure a community’s average income level and other factors that determine whether it qualifies for a grant, Ramsey said. Property easements for equipment such as water tanks and pumping stations are helpful, too. Where easements would be needed has not been determined.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.