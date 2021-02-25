PRINCETON — Starting March 1, local students are resuming a five-day school week as COVID-19 numbers decline, but masks and social distancing is remaining part of the classroom routine.
On Feb. 19, Gov. Jim Justice recommended that PreK through 8th grade schools stop following the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) COVID alert map and offer five full days of in-person classroom instruction starting March 1. The West Virginia State Department of Education approved this plan and mandated that all counties adopt a full return of students in PreK-8 schools five days a week.
Mercer County Schools will start following the new schedule on March 1, according to an announcement Wednesday from the Mercer County Board of Education.
Elementary and middle school students will follow Blended Model A regardless of county’s color on the DHHR map; all students attend school five days a week, according to the board of education.
High school students will follow Blended Model B with 50 percent of the students attending each day unless the incidence and positivity rates are below 3.0 for two weeks, then high school students will attend five days a week, according to the board of education’s announcement. If the incidence and positivity rates raise to 3.0, then high school students will go back to the 50 percent schedule the following week.
Precautions against COVID-19 will not end when the students are back in class.
“We’re still very adamant on mask wearing, keeping students in cohort groups as much as possible,” Amy Harrison, data and information specialist for Mercer County Schools, told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. “With elementary students, we can do that 100 percent of the time. Middle school students, most of the time.”
Care will be take so entire students bodies cannot mingle together, she said.
“They will still have lunch in the classroom unless they are a pretty large group, and then they will be moved to a larger area,” Harrison stated.
Mask wearing will be required for teachers and students at all times, she said.
“If a child complains of not feeling well, they will have a school nurse check them out and make sure they are OK. The decline in (COVID) numbers have been encouraging,” Harrison stated.
Guidelines were issued Wednesday for the numbers of people who can attend the school system’s sporting events. These guidelines will go into effect on March 1, too, Harrison said.
“Games start next week, so they wanted to make sure they had that in place before the games start,” Harrison said. “Spectators at sports games will have to wear masks.”
Limitations on the crowd size at secondary school athletic events will be based on Mercer County’s color status on the state DHHR COVID-19 map. These metrics will be pulled from the DHHR map on Fridays for the following week.
The number of observers allowed to attend indoor athletic competitions is as follows:
• Green: 6 tickets per student athlete/participant.
• Yellow: 4 tickets per student athlete/participant.
• Gold: 2 tickets per student athlete/participant.
• Orange: 0 tickets.
• Red: No practices or sports competitions.
The numbers of tickets for visiting teams will be as follows:
• Green: 4 tickets per student athlete/participant.
• Yellow: 2 tickets per student athlete/participant.
• Gold: 2 tickets per student athlete/participant
• Orange: 0 tickets.
• Red: No practices or sports competitions.
Only individuals with tickets will be allowed to attend. No passes will be honored, according to the board of education. Tickets will be distributed by scheduled event/game. Each ticket is for one game.
School principals will calculate the maximum capacity of the gym to insure at least 6 feet of physical distancing between spectators. Family groups may sit closer than 6 feet apart.
If maximum capacity cannot be maintained in between games or events, the gymnasium/event site will be cleared in preparation for new game or event. CI cards will not be honored at any games except for opposing teams’ administrators, according to the board of education.
Mask wearing will be mandatory at games and events. Anyone refusing to wear a mask will be asked to leave, according to the board of education’s announcement.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.