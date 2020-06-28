Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 70F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 64F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.