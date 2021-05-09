PRINCETON — Recruiting juries is a necessary part of the nation’s judicial system, but fears of and precautions against COVID-19 have cut down on the numbers of people ready to serve on one.
In March 2020, precautions against COVID-19 temporarily shut down the Mercer County Courthouse and delayed many jury trials until the court system could devise ways to conduct trials safely while the pandemic continued. Many court proceedings are still being conducted by video, and the court system only recently started conducting trials by jury again; however, the pool of potential jurors has grown smaller.
Jury orientation has changed since the pandemic started.
“In this term, which started in February, is the first term where we had trials since COVID started,” said Deputy Clerk Michele Shumate with the Mercer County Circuit Clerk’s Office. “I think we had one in August last year. Typically at the beginning of the term, on the first day, we have an in-person orientation where all the jurors come and they meet the judges and kind of see what’s going on, and we can’t do those anymore.”
The reasons for excusing potential jurors have changed as well.
“All of the communication is by mail pretty much, and they have a video online they can watch, but because of COVID we have to ask more health questions; so people do have true concerns or health reasons why they need to take extra precautions for COVID. They can be excused more easily than normal,” Shumate said. “Typically, you can be excused by age if you’re over 70, but with COVID, it’s 65, so that knocks out a lot.”
During a typical court term, the circuit clerk’s office mails out about 1,200 questionnaires.
“And out of that 1,200, we end up with roughly 185 to 200 to use for the three-month term,” Shumate said. “Because of COVID, we mailed out the same 1,200 and for the February term we had 87 jurors in the pool to work with for the remainder of this term.”
As the pandemic continues, fewer potential jurors have been available.
“And for the June term that’s coming up, we’re concerned because we mailed out the 1,200 questionnaires and as of (Thursday) we had only 91 that’s been returned that hasn’t been excused and we still have 580 that we’re waiting for, so we need for people to complete those and get them back to us,” Shumate said.
Precautions make the jury selection process longer. To get larger pools of jury candidates, they have been called to the courthouse in smaller groups at different times.
“We use multiple courtrooms to keep the jurors spaced out and seated. We clean as necessary,” Shumate stated. “I feel like if there’s anything the jurors need, we listen to suggestions and try to implement those, but all the judges and all the court staff do everything they can to make everybody feel safe and take precautions.”
Measures against COVID are being taken during the trials as well, according to Chief Deputy Clerk Dawn Stump. Jurors now sit 6-feet-apart along the public gallery benches in each courtroom instead of sitting close together in the jury boxes. The judges, attorneys, bailiffs, members of the public and witnesses all wear masks. Witnesses are provided with masks and face shields, and surfaces are routinely sanitized.
And instead of going into a back office to deliberate, jurors stay in the courtroom, Stump said.
“We leave the courtroom and they get the space,” she added.
The court system tries to work with jurors who have family obligations and other reasons that might keep them from serving on a jury.
“Overall, I think we’ve always tried to be very accommodating to jurors as far as personal reasons,” Shumate continued. “People are hoping to get to travel again, and so we are accommodating. If you give us your vacation plans and your dates in advance such as doctor’s appointments in advance, we plug that into the computer and mark you as unavailable and if there is a trial on that day or on that week, it doesn’t call you.”
Jurors are asked to let the court know in advance if they might not be available for a trial.
“If they wait till the day of, it’s kind of difficult because the judges need them to be here,” Shumate stated.
Potential jurors who have concerns or questions can call 304-487-8393.
One jury spent more than two days recently at a trial involving the July 2019 shooting death of a Mercer County man. After deliberations, the jury found the defendant guilty of second-degree murder.
Circuit Court Judge William Sadler thanked the jurors for their service before dismissing them.
“It’s been difficult times for the court system, it’s been a trying time for us,” he said. “Just recently we started having trials again.”
The judicial system needs the public’s participation in order the function, Sadler said.
“You are the unheard heroes of the criminal justice system itself,” he told the jury. “The justice system could not function without citizens being willing to come in and sit in judgment of their fellow citizens.”
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
