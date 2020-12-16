BLUEFIELD — Two more area residents have died as a result of COVID-19.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed Tuesday the death of a 63-year-old female from Mercer County and an 86-year old male from Monroe County. The two were among 34 new COVID-19 related-deaths reported in West Virginia Tuesday.
Mercer County’s coronavirus death toll has now climbed to 47 and Monroe County has increased to 11. The statewide coronavirus death toll in West Virginia now stands at 1,012.
“As we share this sad news, we pause to remember each West Virginian lost,” Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary, said in a prepared statement . “Our deepest condolences are extended to these families.”
Another 1,314 new virus cases were reported in West Virginia Tuesday with the state’s daily virus positivity percentage increasing to 9.61 percent.
The latest virus deaths come as state officials begin rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine. In Mercer County, front-line health care workers at Princeton Community Hospital are scheduled to receive the vaccine today. The first shipment of the vaccine arrived at the hospital late Tuesday afternoon. It could still be weeks — and most likely months — before the vaccine is readily available to all area residents who wish to be inoculated.
In neighboring Virginia, new virus cases continue to climb, but no new deaths were reported Tuesday. The cumulative total of virus cases to date in Tazewell County has climbed to 1,631 with eight deaths. Buchanan County is now up to 498 virus cases with 24 deaths. Bland County has reported 380 cases to date with six deaths. Giles County is up to 437 cases with one death. Wythe County is reporting 1,006 virus cases with 14 deaths.
The Virginia Department of Health announced Tuesday that free COVID-19 testing will be held on Thursday, Dec. 17, at the Tazewell County Fairgrounds, located at 515 Fairground Road, Tazewell, Va.
Testing is free and doesn’t require an appointment. It will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The health department said the Virginia National Guard is only able to test those 16 and older.
“People should get tested if they have been in any situation that may have placed them at risk of infection, even if no symptoms as testing may identify people infected who can spread the infection further if they do not know of their positivity,” Dr. Sue Cantrell, director of the Cumberland Plateau Health District, said in a news release.
“It is safest to avoid gathering with anyone outside of your household over the upcoming holidays,” Cantrell added. “However, if you plan to gather anyway, please protect your loved ones by getting tested and then staying home until you gather. We strongly advise people to wear masks, socially distance and practice good hand hygiene today and throughout this period of time.”
Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
