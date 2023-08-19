EDITOR’S NOTE: The following story is one in a series focusing on the Appalachian coalfields during the region’s early days.
Two Baldwin-Felts Agency mine guards played significant roles in the Matewan Massacre in 1920 and the 1921 murders of Sid Hatfield and Ed Chambers in Welch, major events that shaped the infamous West Virginia Mine Wars. The Baldwin-Felts employees both had connections to Bramwell.
Oscar Bennett
Oscar Bennett was a resident and businessman from Bramwell. He was one of the group of “detectives” who rode the train to Matewan on May 19, 1920. Their express purpose was to evict striking union miners from Stone Mountain coal camp houses. The story has been told many times. Local Sheriff “Smiling Sid” Hatfield and his men were waiting, and after an intense shootout, seven Baldwin-Felts employees and three townspeople had died.
Bennett managed to escape the bloodshed in Matewan. One version, recorded in H.B. Lee’s Bloodletting in Appalachia, recounts that Bennett “saved his life by slipping into the railway station and mingling with the passengers waiting to take the train.” Bennett enlarged on this escape story to his son, Harry “Beef” Bennett. “I jumped aboard the train headed back toward Bluefield. There was a woman passenger with a baby. I sat beside her and hid my weapons under her baby’s diaper. When Hatfield’s posse searched the passenger train, they didn’t suspect me.”
“Beef” told the same story each time he talked about his father.
Oscar Bennett always carried two different pistols, as did other mine guards and law enforcement officers during that era. One pistol was put in the hand of a victim, with the saying, “One for the kill and one for the hand.”
Bennett left the Baldwin-Felts Agency in 1921 but continued to work in law enforcement. He was Justice of the Peace in Mercer County, with his office (later called “The Sugar Bowl”) in Freeman. He also served as a deputy sheriff for the county.
George Washington “Buster” Pence
George Washington “Buster” Pence was born in Bramwell in 1883, one of eight children of Virginia “Jennie” Pence. She owned and operated the three-story Pence Hotel on Main Street with the help of her large family. A pioneer businesswoman, she rebuilt the structure when it burned in 1910, taking mortgages to pay for it. Money was readily available for business development in the coalfields early in the twentieth century.
Buster Pence’s goal in life was to be a policeman. Standing over six feet in height was an advantage. He achieved his goal with employment by the Baldwin-Felts Agency in Bluefield. Pence also achieved notoriety the year following the Matewan Massacre, when Sid Hatfield and Ed Chambers were to be tried for murder at the Welch Courthouse. On August 1, 1921, the two men left the hotel with their wives and approached the courthouse, where Baldwin-Felts agents Buster Pence, Bill Salter and C. E. Lively were waiting. Hatfield and Chambers had been promised protection in Welch and had left their guns at the hotel. As the accused men climbed the steep stairs, they were met by a barrage of gunfire from Pence, Salter and Lively. Hatfield and Chambers lay dead on the courthouse steps, although their wives were unharmed. Jessie Hatfield maintained that her husband was unarmed, but somehow guns were found clenched in both victims’ hands. H.B. Lee concluded, “’Buster’ Pence’s old and often repeated self-defense racket of”‘Kill ‘em with one gun, and hand ‘em another one,’ had worked again.”
Pence, Salter and Lively were ultimately tried and acquitted for the Welch murders, and the West Virginia Mine War era ended with the Battle of Blair Mountain, Logan County, in late August 1921.
The role two Bramwell men played in the history of the West Virginia Mine Wars is recounted in contemporary news articles and subsequent histories of the era. Locally, memories of their lives in Mercer County exist only on the inscriptions on their headstones, Oscar Bennett at Woodlawn and Buster Pence at Walnut Grove.
