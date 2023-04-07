We pick up where we left off last time with the early days of growth in Princeton after the arrival of the Virginian Railroad.
The completion of the railroad to Deepwater in 1909 spurred the town to grow to the northeast towards the Virginian Railroad Depot. The former Concord Road, running off of Main Street between Dr. John W. Hughes’ home and Joe Barger’s store, going past Temple Knob, then going to the intersection with the present Old Athens Road, became lined with stores and restaurants and was renamed Mercer Street.
H.H. Ball moved his clothing store from the Christie Building near the courthouse to the south corner of Mercer Street at the Mercer Street/Park Avenue/Center Street intersection. H.C. Hadden opened Hadden’s Store on Mercer Street in 1909. That same year, T.H. Teel established the Pioneer Coal Company.
On February 20, 1909, Princeton changed its formal name to the city of Princeton. By 1910, the population grew to 1,000.
The Princeton Christian Church was built in 1910 at the corner of North Eighth Street and Straley Avenue, one block up from Mercer Street. Later, the Methodists, Baptists and Presbyterians relocated their churches to Mercer Street.
The push for better utilities continued as a bond issue to pave Mercer Street and install a sewer system was passed in 1912.
The growth in population caused a demand for public education. East River High School was established in 1911. The first building, now Mercer School, was built in 1912. Among the first district superintendents were W.A. Rosenberry, W.A. Anderson, John Holyman, Wilfred McCutcheon and S.W. Gentry.
The Princeton Hospital was established by Dr. W.H. Wallingford at the W.M. Poston home on Center Street. In 1912, the new building was opened next to the Methodist Church. Mrs. Nelle McIntosh Noel was hired as supervisor of nurses and the Princeton Hospital Training School for Nurses, affiliated with the Children’s Hospital of Cincinnati, opened in 1912. In 1918, the R.M. Vermillion home was purchased and made into the Nurses’ Home. The hospital closed in 1941 and the Methodist Church bought the property.
In 1918, the Francis Hotel at the corner of Main and Mercer was converted into Princeton Memorial Hospital. Under the direction of Dr. Gordon L. Todd, Sr. and Dr. Carl W. Smith, it remained in operation until Princeton Community Hospital opened in December, 1970.
We’ll pick up next time with Princeton in the 1920s. Information for the column came from Annie Christie Scott and Virginia J. Wohlford Scott’s article in the 1984 edition of the Mercer County Historical Society’s History of Mercer County.
Contact Jeff Harvehy at delimartman@yahoo.com
