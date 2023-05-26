Since 1995 on either a recurring or weekly basis, this column has been coming to you via two newspapers. Most of the time, it has presented information taken from local historical publications.
I have promised that I would take a more in-depth look at Mercer Street as it was in earlier decades. To that end, I’m going back to the “Princeton Times” and an interview I did with the late James and Dorothy Kessinger in 2001 and sharing their insights with you.
James Kessinger took over Kessinger’s Jewelry from his late father in 1959 moving it to 747 Mercer Street. Dorothy Kessinger had been at Princeton Bank & Trust, now First Community Bank, since 1957 as a teller.
Dorothy Kessinger recalled that the workers at the Virginian Railway Shops got paid every two weeks. The bank would close at 2 p.m. on those days to balance their books and reopen at 4 p.m. to allow the workers to deposit their checks.
“Some of them would deposit their checks, but most would just get them cashed and take the money home. The next morning, their wives would come in and make deposits,” she said.
The bank was located at the triangle of Mercer and Center streets. It was built during the mid-1950s by Italian workers out of brown marble.
She said the iron poles alongside the Mercer Street side of the building were put there to keep cars from hitting the bank.
The old bank building was vacated in 1975 in favor of the building now serving as the Princeton campus of New River Community College.
“We carried everything we could by hand across the street on Saturday and Sunday. It was a beautiful bank, but we didn’t have enough room, drive‐through (windows) or parking room,” she said.
The marble from the old bank was reportedly bought by a Beckley man who used it to build his house.
James Kessinger’s third cousin was PB&T President Emeritus and Lilly Land Company founder Johnson K. “Johnce” Lilly. Lilly’s portrait hung in the old bank’s lobby.
Kessinger’s Jewelry wasn’t the only family-operated business in Princeton. The Wheby family owned and operated both Wheby’s Grocery and Wheby’s TV Sales and Repair on the east end of Mercer Street, the former since the 1930s, the latter since 1947 after brothers Reed and Joe Wheby returned from service in World War II.
Up from the Wheby businesses, he said, were the New York Bargain Store operated by the Borinskys, (Oscar) Baum’s Department Store and Tomchin’s, which was then a general merchandise store.
“Mr. Borinsky and Mr. Baum were both very nice fellows,” he said.
Joe Tomchin, founder of Tomchin’s, opened it across the street from the Mason Building, the original home of The Stag.
“One time, when I was 13 or 14, I saw a two-bladed knife of fine construction on sale for 75 cents (at Tomchin’s). I wanted that knife badly but didn’t have the money to pay for it. He knew my dad (Fred Kessinger) and said he would hold it for me until I had the money to pay for it,” he said.
Tomchin’s later became known as Tomchin’s Furniture and moved to its present location (now the site of Allen’s Furniture) after Joe Tomchin’s sons Harold and Abe “Buddy” Tomchin took over.
Next time: More of the Kessinger’s memories of downtown Princeton courtesy of a March 2001 article in the Princeton Times.
