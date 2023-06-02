We continue with the recollections of the late James and Dorothy Kessinger about Princeton’s downtown during the mid-20th century based on a March 2001 article by me in the Princeton Times. I remain open for more insights on the subject.
Going back to The Stag, James Kessinger said Mr. Mason, the original owner, sold the store to the J.C. Carter family, who eventually moved it to its more familiar location on the 800 block of Mercer Street.
Before it was The Stag, it was Mason’s Shoe Store where James’ father, Fred Kessinger, bought him his first pair of dress shoes.
The first A & P store in Princeton, he added, was near the original Stag and was the site of an early job of his.
The 500 block was the second location of Memorial Funeral Directory, then known as the Burns-Wornal Funeral Home.
Across the street was the original Douglas Sporting Goods owned and operated by Marlin Douglas’ father, Alton. Up the block in now-demolished buildings were Gerry’s Men’s Store, owned by Mr. Gerry, of whom James said, “He was a real nice, fine gentleman. I used to buy suits there,” and Omar Belcher’s grocery store.
James said Clyde Belcher, Omar’s son, was a builder whose buildings included a motel on Oakvale Road.
Going down the block from the funeral home were Service Cleaners, the Blue Flash service station owned by the Akers family; Arvis’ Restaurant, Hart’s Cleaning and a building used by the Maidenform Brasserie Company, all since demolished.
From Belcher’s Grocery, there was a vacant lot and Blevins’ Garage, then a service station, now Midtown Muffler and Exhaust.
As for the south 600 block, James said, “(Former Princeton Mayor) Malcolm Champ’s service station was where (Chambers Automotive) is now The Southern States store was located next to where our old store was (617 Mercer Street). McNutt Furniture, which later became Bowling Furniture, was (later) there.”
He said of the latter store’s owner, Lowrey G. Bowling, Jr., “He was a real fine fellow and a perfect gentleman.”
At the end of the block, next to the former location of Kessinger’s Jewelry, was Santon’s Department Store founded by brothers N.E. and B Santon. Kessinger said of them, “They were really fine fellows.”
We’ll continue with a look at the 700 block of Mercer Street and further down next time.
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com
