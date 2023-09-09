We return to the history of the Clay family as written by descendant Dr. Winton G. Covey Jr. for the 1984 Mercer County Historical Society’s History of Mercer County.
We are now at the point of the William Clay family. William was the first Clay child born at Clover Bottom in 1777. He married Rebecca Cecil on April 1, 1800, in Tazewell County, Va., and lived in the section which would later become part of Giles County, Va., then Mercer County.
The Giles County Court made him overseer of the road from the Tazewell County line to East River Ford near Hurricane Bottom.
He later lived in Montgomery County for a while before moving to the head of East Fork of Big Sandy in Lawrence County, Ky., in 1825.
According to the Clay Family Quarterly, generations of William and Rebecca’s descendants, many bearing the Clay name, were reported in Kentucky, Ohio, Missouri and elsewhere but were not heard from during the 1977 dedication of the Mitchell and Phoebe Clay statue in Princeton.
The statue in question is now at Lake Bottom as part of the Clay Family Memorial.
The last of Mitchell and Phoebe Clay ‘s children mentioned by Covey was Henry Clay, born in 1781 at Clover Bottom, and died at Matheny, Wyoming County, in January 1866 where he is buried in the Stewart Cemetery.
He married Rhonda Solesbury on November 12, 1814. Before then, he served as one of the first constables in Giles County and as an executor for his father’s will.
Just after his marriage, he served as a surety for his niece Sarah Stewart’s marriage bond to Daniel Gunnoe.
He was the last survivor of the Clover Bottom Raid. A son from his second marriage to Mattie Miller of Tazewell County, Levi, served as a member of Co. K, 7th WV Cav.,USA during the Civil War .
Next time: a new subject.
