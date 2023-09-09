Weather Alert

.More rounds of thunderstorms will cross southwest Virginia, northwest North Carolina, and southeast West Virginia this afternoon into tonight. Intense rainfall rates and repeated batches of storms may lead to flash flooding. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of North Carolina, including the following areas, Alleghany NC, Ashe, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin. Portions of Virginia, including the following areas, Bland, Carroll, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Grayson, Henry, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski, Roanoke, Smyth, Tazewell and Wythe. Portions of southeast West Virginia, including the following area, Mercer. * WHEN...From Noon EDT today through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Rainfall rates of 2 to 4 inches per hour are possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flash Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&