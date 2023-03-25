Mercer, McDowell and Monroe counties are all receiving money from state grants for a total of almost $1.2 million.
Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement Friday, listing 22 counties that will receive a total of $9.7 million from the Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trail Program grants.
“We’ve learned that investing in our cities, towns, and beautiful parks is one of the best ways to attract tourists and improve the daily lives of our residents,” Justice said. “This program provides millions of dollars to make some of the best places in West Virginia more accessible, which will also enhance visitation throughout the state. The positive economic ripple effects will be off the charts, and I couldn’t be prouder to approve these well-deserved initiatives.”
Grants in Mercer County include $315,000 to the Mercer County Commission for construction of courthouse sidewalk restoration; $152,000 to Princeton for construction of Straley Avenue and North 8th Street sidewalks; and $207,000 to Princeton for construction of the Thorn Street (north side) sidewalk.
In McDowell County, the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority will receive three grants of $150,000 each, for a total of $450,000.
One is for the design and construction of the Indian Ridge ATV Trail System maintenance.
Another is for the design and construction of the Pocahontas Trail System maintenance.
And the other is for the design and construction of the Rockhouse Trail System maintenance.
The Town of Alderson (in Greenbrier and Monroe counties) will receive $50,000 for the design of the Alderson Memorial Bridge repairs.
The West Virginia Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program is administered by the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) and funded by the Federal Highway Administration.
These grants help towns and cities build and improve sidewalks, lighting, walking paths, rail trails and more.
