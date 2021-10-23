PRINCETON — The mask mandate for Mercer County has ended.
Mercer County Commissioners voted 2-1 on Friday to end a 30-day mandate the board of health approved last month, and as a consequence nullified a 60-day extension of the mask mandate the board approved on Wednesday.
Board of health members approved a 30-day mandate, which includes mask wearing in all indoor public buildings and outdoors when social distancing cannot be maintained, on Sept. 22.
However, the county commission is required by a new law to approve any new action by the board of health within 30 days, so with the 2-1 vote, the mask mandate has expired and will not be extended.
Commission President Gene Buckner said the mandate was never officially put into place in the first place because proper protocol was not followed.
That included proper posting of the mandate proposal to the state and giving public notice of a vote, neither of which was done, he said.
“There was no mandate made,” he said.
Buckner said he appreciated the board, and the members are “excellent” and “care deeply” about the county.
“They have done a terrific job,” he said, and the commission should not even be involved in make healthcare decisions.
But because of a new state law, the commission is “bound by state Code to make these decisions.”
Buckner said he also has heard hundreds of complaints about the mandate and the way it’s being handled.
“We as a commission should not and could not give our blessing (to the mandate),” he said.
Commissioner Bill Archer also said public opinion has been against the mandate.
Another problem, he said, is the lack of a mechanism in place to enforce a mandate.
“The sad part of it is it unfortunately causes a situation where the public turns against each other if you are wearing or not wearing a mask,” he said, and no one wants a divided public.
Archer made the motion to end the mandate and Buckner seconded it.
Greg Puckett, the other commissioner, was the only one opposed and recommended continuing the mask mandate for 30 days rather than 60 with all county agencies working and pooling resources to do all that can be done to educate and prevent the spread.
The mandate could be revisited every week, he added, based on data received about the virus.
Puckett said the purpose of the mandate is to protect everyone and people should work together as a community.
It is a “tool in the toolbox to help save lives,” he said, with over 200 people in the community already dying from COVID or COVID-related problems.
Puckett said the board of health was put there to make decisions taking into consideration the health of everyone in the county.
The board of health initially made the move because at the time the county was experiencing a sharp spike in new Delta variant cases as well as hospitalizations.
However, those numbers have dropped steadily during the last month.
On Wednesday, the board voted 3-2 for the 60-day extension, citing continued cases as well as issues with hospitalizations at capacity at Princeton Community Hospital.
“It’s not over yet,” board member Stacey Hicks said of the pandemic Wednesday, and masks have shown they help stop the spread.
Before the vote, several speakers opposed any mask mandate at all.
Jennifer Oliver, a registered nurse, said proper protocol was not followed and the mandate was never valid in the first place.
Oliver said it should be an individual decision and parents should be the ones responsible for decisions related to their children.
She said there is no evidence the mask mandate was responsible for the recent drop in new cases because that is happening around the state and in counties with no mask mandate.
Del. Marty Gearheart, R-Merer County, spoke against the mask mandate, also pointing out that it is a person’s individual responsibiiity to take care of their own health.
He also said he has had hundreds of calls on the issue and all were against the mandate, and not one person supported it.
“It does create a divided society,” he said, and it damages businesses.
Other speakers pointed out the negative impact on businesses and mandates can be counterproductive because people don’t like to be told what to do.
Many of the arguments against it centered on freedom of choice and that people should be free to choose for themselves.
But Albert Bowling, vice president of operations at PCH, said he and other healthcare professionals see the problems caused by COVID, as well the deaths, up close every day.
He expressed support of the board’s decision, saying the hospital is at capacity in ICUs and in the emergency room.
“We are doing the best job we can,” he said, and the board of health is tasked with taking care of public health and that every healthcare professional is trying to overcome all the misinformation spread.
People tend to “choose” what they want to believe, he said, and it “makes our job very difficult.”
Hicks also spoke and said he sees people dying a “horrible death” from COVID so his views are skewed with the reality of the situation that he and paramedic crews may see every day.
“We are doing what we are charged to do,” he said, adding that as far as he is concerned whatever decision made by commissioners is final and he does not want the board to address a mandate again.
Puckett voted against ending the mandate but also said some of the responsibility for the situation lies with state legislators, who did public health a “great disservice” by not allowing public health decisions to stay with non-political public health entities.
Puckett also chastised legislators for not presenting any means to change or enforce a “policy of this magnitude.”
If the commission is given the power to make these decisions, it should also be given the authority to enforce as well, he said.
