PRINCETON — A Mercer County man was sentenced Wednesday to serve a term of three to 10 years in prison for a felony charge of fleeing in a vehicle causing bodily injury in connection with the May 2017 pursuit and crash that led to a Bluefield police officer’s death.
Joseph William Smith, 24, was brought before Circuit Court Judge Mark Wills for sentencing. Smith pleaded guilty April 16 to fleeing in a vehicle causing bodily injury. He was arrested following a May 30, 2017, vehicular pursuit which resulted in the death of Lt. Aaron Crook, an officer with the Bluefield Police Department.
The Mercer County Grand Jury indicted Smith in October 2017 on charges including fleeing from an officer while operating a vehicle causing death; fleeing while driving in an impaired state; obstructing an officer; and driving while in an impaired state causing death.
Smith will be eligible for parole after serving about 15 and a half months in prison, Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler said after checking court records. This earlier date is the result of Smith being credited for the 544 days he has spent at the Southern Regional Jail since his arrest; otherwise, parole would not have been possible until he served three years of his sentence. Parole is not guaranteed.
Following Wednesday’s sentencing, Assistant Prosecutor David Pfeifer said with credit for good time, Smith could serve his sentence within five years.
The case began May 30, 2017 when Officer Joseph Danieley of the Bluefield Police Department was patrolling Bluefield Avenue and saw a vehicle traveling 55 mph in a 35 mph zone.
This vehicle almost hit his cruiser when it crossed the center line, Danieley stated in his report. He attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle did not pull over. After a brief pursuit, it stopped at the intersection of Princeton Avenue and Lee Street. Four Bluefield police officers and one state police trooper were involved in this pursuit. Danieley and Crook were attempting to detain the suspects when Crook was struck by another vehicle. Two Bluefield officers were injured along with the trooper. All three were later treated and released at a local hospital.
Investigators initially believed another man, Morgan Smith Walker, 27, of Princeton, was the driver. Charges against Walker were dismissed in Dec. 21, 2017. Images taken from officers’ body-cam footage that was shot during the traffic stop showed that Walker could not have been the vehicle’s driver, Sitler said when the charges were dismissed.
Crook’s family was “consulted extensively” about the plea agreement, Sitler said when the guilty plea was entered.
