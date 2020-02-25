BLUEWELL — A Mercer County man faces charges including felony fleeing with reckless disregard after leading police and deputies on a high-speed chase that ended along a secondary road off Route 52.
Detective Sgt. K.L. Adams with the Bluefield Police said the pursuit started on Princeton Avenue when he noticed the stolen vehicle and tried to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle fled and the pursuit got underway.
The chase continued at Hurricane Ridge where the driver slowed down and a woman who was riding with him got out, Adams said. The woman was not charged.
Deputy J.A. Conner with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department said he then encountered the Kia on Hurricane Ridge.
“I actually encountered him head-on,” he recalled.
The vehicle stopped in the road, but it turned around and sped away when Conner started giving commands to the driver. The pursuit continued down Airport Road to Brushfork where the car ran a red light and headed toward Falls Mills, Va. before turning onto Old Bramwell Road. It crossed Route 52, went onto Littlesburg Road where it blew out a tire in a ditch.
The Kia soon crashed against an embankment and the driver fled on foot. Conner said he apprehended the suspect behind a nearby house after brief chase. Deputy T.A. Lacy took a second woman who was in the car into custody.
Neither of the women were charged, Adams said.
The driver, Curtis Bailey Jr., no age available, of Bluefield was later charged with fleeing with reckless indifference, which is a felony, Adams said. Bailey was also charged with reckless driving and transferring stolen goods. He was being held in the Bluefield City Jail pending arraignment before a magistrate.
Bailey is wanted in Tazewell County, Va. on a probation violation, Adams stated.
