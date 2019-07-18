PRINCETON — A Mercer County jury has found a Virginia man guilty of fleeing police in December 2018 and leading them on a high-speed chase which ended on Grassy Branch Road near Bluefield.
Ryan Scott Barry, 28, of Winchester, Va. has convicted of all crimes presented to a Mercer County jury, Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler said Wednesday. He was tried before Circuit Court Judge William J. Sadler for crimes including Fleeing from an Officer with Reckless Disregard for the Safety of Others, Fleeing in an Impaired State, and Driving in an Impaired State.
Barry faced charges arising from a Dec. 28, 2018 incident in which officers from the Bluefield Police Department responded to a call from the Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant on Cumberland Road in Bluefield. Officer D.M. Barker found Barry blocking the drive-through lane in a gold Toyota Tacoma pick-up. As Officer Barker approached Barry’s vehicle, he made eye contact with the suspect, who put the vehicle in gear and pulled away, ignoring the officer’s commands to stop, Sitler said.
Officer Barker then began chasing the suspect onto Cumberland Road. He was assisted by Sgt. J.D. Hawks and Detective Sgt. K. L. Adams, who joined the pursuit as the vehicle turned West onto Princeton Avenue, Sitler said.
Adams observed the suspects’ vehicle to recklessly turn onto Princeton Avenue running the stop sign at the end of Grassy Branch. The suspect at that time almost struck Sgt. Hawks and Det. Sgt. Adams patrol vehicles as he weaved past the two officers going into the opposite lanes of traffic. Officers testified that they observed the driver to run four red lights at a reckless rate of speed, pass other motorists numerous times in no passing zones, and travel at speeds from 80 mph to 100 mph in designated 25mph and 35mph zones. The lengthy pursuit ultimately ended in Bluefield, Virginia with the assistance of Virginia police officers, Sitler said.
After the jury reached its verdict Tuesday, Barry faced possible sentences of 1-5 years for fleeing with reckless disregard, 3-10 years for fleeing DUI, and up to six months for driving in an impaired state. He was released on bond pending sentencing.
The state was represented by Chief Assistant Prosecutor Janet Williamson and Assistant Prosecutor Lauren Lynch. Barry was represented by attorney Joe Harvey.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.