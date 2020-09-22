PRINCETON — A Mercer County man is facing a charge of first-degree sexual assault after a female juvenile said that he pulled down part of her clothes and took pictures of her.
Lt. L.B. Murphy with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department received a complaint Sept. 17 after a woman reported that Robert Brian Lusk, 21, of Princeton “had committed a sex act” against a female junvenile.
The child had been left at a home where Lusk was present for about an hour and a half, Murphy said in his criminal complaint. The child told another member of her family that Lusk had pulled her clothes down, took photos of her and “then touched her no/no parts.”
Lusk was removed from the residence and the child was taken to her family doctor, Murphy said. After meeting with the doctor, the family went to the sheriff’s department.
Lusk is being held at the Southern Regional Jail on a $30,000 cash or surety bond.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.