PRINCETON — A Mercer County man is facing charges including child neglect and cruelty to animals after seven dogs, two of them dead, were found at a home where an child was living under unsanitary conditions.
The case began when Trooper First Class D.R. Kincaid, Sgt. P.H.Shrewsbury of the West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment and Mercer County Animal Control responded to an animal abuse complaint on Peggy Branch Road.
Kincaid said in his criminal complaint that when officers arrived, they saw two dogs tethered to trees in the residence’s yard, “one of which was deceased. Nether of the dogs had shelter available within reach of tethering.”
Two other dogs were located on the home’s front porch, Kincaid said in the Jan. 9 report.
The officers made contact with Brian Joseph Pendergrass, 18, of Princeton. Pendergrass told the officers that there were three more dogs located on the property.
“Mr. Pendergrass produced two dogs from inside the residence, one of which had a severe neck injury/wound,” Kincaid said in the report. “Mr. Pendergrass then led (Kincaid) to an outbuilding where another deceased dog was located. It is to be noted that seven dogs total were located on the property. All of the dogs alive and deceased appeared to be of poor health and possibly malnourished.”
Kincaid said that while speaking with Pendergrass, he learned that Pendergrass shared the home with his girlfriend and his 11-month-old son.
The home’s interior was “extremely unsanitary and in a state of great disarray,” Kincaid stated.
Counters and tables were covered with trash and uneaten spoiled food. The home’s floors were “saturated with dog feces, dog urine, torn soiled baby diapers and blood,” Kincaid said in the criminal complaint.
Kincaid said that he “located the small child in a closed-off room which appeared to have no operating heat and was cold.”
Child Protective Service was contacted and Pendergrass was placed under arrest.
Pendergrass is being held at the Southern Regional Jail on a $17,000 cash-only bond.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
