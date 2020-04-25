PRINCETON — A Mercer County man was arrested and arraigned Friday on charges including first-degree sexual assault after an investigation into allegations involving the sexual abuse of a 3-year-old child.
On March 12, a forensic interview of a 3-year-old female was conducted at Child Protect of Mercer County, according to Detective Sgt. S.A. Sommers of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. During this interview the victim disclosed that Brandon L. Williams, 21, a visitor at her home, was “mean to her” and stated that he tickles her “right here and here” motioning below her waist.
Williams has been charged with first-degree sexual assault, first-degree sexual abuse and sexual abuse by parent, guardian custodian or a person in a position of trust, according to court records.
Williams was arraigned before Magistrate William Holroyd, who set a $50,000 cash or surety bond with a condition of home confinement if he is released on bond.
“The victim stated that he tickled her with his hands and when asked where he would tickle her, she identified the vagina on a drawing and labeled it her ‘cookie’ and her butt,” Sommers said in his report. “While labeling an anatomically correct drawing of a male, she said the picture was ‘Brandon’ and labeled the penis as his ‘firehose.’ The victim was asked what Brandon does with his firehose and she stated that he sprays ‘yellow goo’ in her face and get it in her eyes. When asked if Brandon made her touch his firehose, she stated yes.”
The victim is currently participating in therapy services and has made numerous disclosures during her sessions, Sommers stated. The victim disclosed that “Brandon tickled her,” and that “he tickled her on the outside and inside.”
“She also stated that Brandon showed her his firehose and that he has two beards, identifying a beard on his face and a beard at his pubic area,” Sommers said in the report. “She also described Brandon’s firehose as being big, hard, and stuff came out of it.”
Sommers said he spoke with the victim’s guardian and was told that Williams would visit and stay the night at the child’s home from March 2019 to approximately September 2019. The guardian also stated that Williams had access to the victim from March 2019 to October 2019, and stated that the victim would be left in the care of Williams on numerous occasions.
In West Virginia, first-degree sexual assault carries a possible sentence of 25 to 100 years in prison. First-degree sexual abuse has a penalty of one to five years, and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust carries a penalty of 10 to 20 years in prison.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
