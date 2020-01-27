BLUEFIELD — A Mercer County man was arrested Sunday night for the weekend armed robbery of a Bluefield convenience store.
Raymond Reed, 44, originally from Lashmeet, was arrested around 10 p.m. Sunday and charged with first-degree armed robbery, Sgt. Kenny Adams, with the Bluefield Police Department, said.
Adams said Reed robbed the Joy Mart on Bluefield Avenue Saturday afternoon.
“Reed entered the Joy Mart and brandished a knife for cash,” Adams said.
An undisclosed amount of cash was taken.
Adams said Reed was arrested Sunday evening at a Talbot Street residence in Bluefield where he was staying with family members.
In addition to felony armed robbery, Adams said Reed is likely to face other charges.
Adams said Reed was in possession of a stolen vehicle.
Reed was transported to Southern Regional Jail Sunday and will be arraigned Monday morning.
The Joy Mart was also robbed in December of 2019. Three individuals were later arrested for that crime.
— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.