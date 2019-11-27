PRINCETON — Mercer County commissioner’s voted Tuesday to help a local mall by reducing its property tax assessment for a year, thus reducing the tax it will pay to the county.
County Commissioner Bill Archer said during a special Mercer County Commission meeting that the county’s Board of Equalization and Review had met with the owners of the Mercer Mall about reducing the mall’s property tax because many of its spaces are currently vacant. Archer said about 38 percent of the mall’s smaller spaces, a total of 27, are vacant.
The board of equalization proposed reducing the mall’s tax assessment for one year.
“It’s not something I believe we can do forever,” Archer said. “I would like to reduce everyone’s taxes all the time, but we need it (revenue) to provide services.”
The county commission voted unanimously to drop the mall’s tax assessment from about $16 million to about $15 million.
Mercer County Assessor Sharon Gearhart estimated after the commission’s meeting that reducing the property tax assessment would cut the mall’s tax by $13,656, reducing its county tax bill to a total of $199,409.
Commissioner Greg Puckett said reducing the tax could give the mall opportunities to do additional marketing.
After the meeting, County Commission President Gene Buckner said the reduction was made to help preserve jobs in the county. Approximately 240 people work at the mall.
“We need to keep people working in our county and we think this is one way as a commission we can help this owner continue operating,” Buckner said.
A call to the Mercer Mall was not returned Tuesday.
