BLUEFIELD — Mercer Mall will reopen on Thursday, but with strict guidelines and reduced hours.
When Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday indoor malls can reopen on May 21, Mercer Mall officials said on a Facebook post they were awaiting further guidelines from the Governor’s office before announcing when they would open.
But in a post today, mall officials said those directives have been received and the mall is ready to reopen.
“We look forward to welcoming our friends, neighbors, merchants and visitors,” the post said. “They can rest assured that extensive measures are in place to make every visit a safe and healthy one.”
Changes will be in place at the mall, including social distancing, stringent cleaning, new signage and physical barriers.
Not all businesses at the mall may be open, with some waiting for a later date or with alterations to their normal routine.
The mall will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Hours of individual stores may be different.
