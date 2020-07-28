BLUEFIELD — Starting July 29, customers who go to the Chick-fil-A at the Mercer Mall and buy a box meal will be helping the Bluefield Union Mission feed somebody in need, too.
Chick-fil-A at the Mercer Mall is partnering with the Bluefield Union Mission to donate box meals to those in need. If a person purchases a box meal for his or herself between July 29 and Aug. 12, Chick-fil-A at the Mercer Mall will donate a box meal, said Erika O’Bryan, marketing and catering director. The same number of meals that are sold during that time span will be sent to the mission.
Each box meal will include a chicken sandwich, waffle potato chips and a cookie, O’Bryan said.
Craig Hammond, the Bluefield Union Mission’s executive director, said the Chick-fil-A in the Mercer Mall has been good about helping people in the community.
“We really appreciate Chick-fil-A. They have been a partner in our community, especially with the union mission,” Hammond said. “We can’t thank them enough.”
Hammond said the mission keeps getting requests for food during the pandemic, but there is still a continuing need for hygiene products such as soap and toothpaste. Local people have been good about donating supplies.
“As fast as it goes out the front door, it comes in the back door,” he said. “We’ve been blessed. It’s been a wonderful experience.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
