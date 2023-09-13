A Mercer County magistrate has been admonished by the West Virginia Supreme Court for selling jewelry as a side business and posting inappropriate memes on her Facebook page.
Susan Honaker, a magistrate since 2011, began “engaging in outside employment” in 2018, according to a public admonishment filed by the high court dated August 4.
Magistrates may not have additional jobs unless they receive prior approval from the court’s administrative director, which Honaker did not do.
Honaker began her jewelry sales in 2018.
According to the court document, Honaker purchased jewelry from an online company advertising “Work from Home” and “Be your own boss.” She worked on commission only, purchasing the jewelry pieces for less than $4 and selling each for $5, resulting in a commission of 35 to 45 percent on every piece sold.
Honaker did live jewelry sales on her Facebook website through early 2023.
The admonishment states she also frequently sold non-jewelry items through online Facebook posts such as clothing, shoes, food, wreaths, purses, primitive decor, household items and Valentine's Day gifts.
While some of the items belonged to her, others were sold for a third party.
“At the top of her Facebook page, which at the time of the filing of the ethics complaint was easily accessible to any member of the public, Respondent promptly listed that she was a ‘Mercer County Magistrate at WV Supreme Court of Appeals’ and a "Magistrate at Mercer County Courthouse. Respondent's Facebook profile photo consisted of her sitting at her desk at the Courthouse with the W.Va. Code distinctly visible behind her,” the court document states.
The admonishment also notes that Honaker’s Facebook page featured 21 photos of her at the courthouse. Those included her being sworn into office on at least two separate occasions and campaigning for office.
The court document states, “A scroll through Respondent's Facebook page contained approximately 21 live sale videos from 2022, 35 live sale videos from 2021, 19 live sale videos from 2020, and 18 live sale videos from 2018-2019 for a total of approximately 93 live sale videos in five years. During her July 26, 2023, sworn statement, Respondent also admitted to at least two live-jewelry sales on her Facebook page in 2023 even though no copy of them remains.”
Recently, Honaker sold a pair of size 7 Nike tennis shoes for a male relative for $20 because the shoes were too small for him. The photo of the shoes on her Facebook page clearly showed in was taken in her magistrate office, according to the admonishment.
“Respondent also admitted during her sworn statement that she occasionally sold jewelry at the courthouse,” the admonishment continued. “On one occasion in 2019 or 2020, Respondent brought jewelry to the courthouse. She set up the items on a counsel table in a magistrate courtroom during lunch and sold her wares to employees there. She has also been known to take jewelry to different offices in the courthouse to sell to employees. In her July 11, 2023 response, Respondent replied:
‘[I] only asked the girls here at work maybe 3 times in all the years, and it was only the 5 secretaries I seen daily. [W]e never talk about jewelry or me trying to sell jewelry to them all the time. It was a few pieces a couple of times in 5 years, which now I see I shouldn't have done …’ ’’
Honaker also admitted to using her court computer to access the jewelry company’s website.
“Several times, not anytime recent though when I would not have any court and would be in my office to wait on arraignments, DVPS, PSOS, warrants or any other court related issues to come in I have went to [the company's site] on my computer just to look at what new jewelry that [they] had, however as soon as my assistant would call and say for example, can you do an arraignment, DVP, PSO or whatever, I immediately said sure and closed out the website,” Honaker stated in the Supreme Court admonishment.
Honaker received payments by cash, via Facebook Messenger, by Cash App or by PayPal and linked her court email address to the PayPal account. The court document also states there were approximately 135 PayPal Transactions totaling $3,401.59, and Honaker acknowledged that about two-thirds of those transactions belonged to her.
Honaker also did not disclose this income on her court required Financial Disclosure Statements.
The court also found that Honaker had inappropriate memes on her Facebook page, including one post of a woman wearing a bikini and ankle monitor at a gas station. “The caption read: ‘Swnmers [sic] Close Enough. Time to Strut Those Bikinis and Ankle Monitors."
"I was doing [them] as a joke or a funny post I had shared from someone else,” the court admonishment states. “Regarding both memes, Respondent said, ‘I do see now that was of poor judgement and I do sincerely apologize for that.’ “
Because Honaker has no prior disciplinary actions, the commission did not issue formal discipline, however they did find that the violations were serious enough to warrant admonishment.
Honaker is not the first Mercer County magistrate scrutinized for questionable behavior.
In 2021, Charles Poe resigned from the position following a probe by the Supreme Court Judicial Investigation Commission (JIC) into alleged “inappropriate sexual, homophobic and racist comments” to a frequent courthouse visitor.
Poe was appointed to the bench in 2014 to replace former Magistrate Richard D. “Rick” Fowler who resigned after an investigation into misconduct spurred by a racy Facebook message thread.
Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com.
