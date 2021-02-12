BLUEFIELD — Mercer County is now in a position to administer many more vaccines than it is getting as the total number of residents who have already received at least the first dose is in the thousands.
Roger Topping, administrator of the Mercer County Health Department, said the total number is not yet known because other entities have been administering the vaccine but he is confident it is “several thousand.”
A more coordinated effort is now under way as the health department is working with the Bluestone Health Center and Princeton Community Hospital. A statewide centralized vaccine registration system is also now in place.
Topping said several vaccine clinics have already been held and there is one today at the Princeton Rescue Squad Training Center with 370 appointments already scheduled for all the doses available.
More than 900 will be administered at a clinic next week with Bluestone also giving doses.
“The state wanted us to partner with other clinics in the are and we are working together with Princeton Community Hospital as well,” he said. “Walgreens in Princeton is getting ready to have vaccines available by appointment only.”
Walgreens is part of a federal program to use pharmacies to administer the vaccine, but Topping said that will extend to other pharmacies in the near future.
Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday each of the 73 Walgreens pharmacies in the state participating will get 100 doses next week.
Topping said the county has been targeting those 80 years old and above and it’s estimated about 50 percent of residents in that age bracket have been vaccinated.
“There is still a lot of them out there,” he said of that age group. “We are below that age as well (if they are on the list and have preregistered).”
Topping said the department is getting ready to service outlying areas with mobile units to make it more convenient.
In fact, he said, the mobile clinic project outlined by Mercer County Health Officer Dr. Steven Stefancic is being used as a model for other counties in the state after Justice saw it and liked it.
Topping said the health department is also looking for a place in Bluefield to hold vaccine clinics to alternate with Princeton to make it more convenient for the Bluefield area residents.
But the shortage of vaccines is the issue now.
“We could do 1,000 or more a week if we had the vaccine,” he said. “We could go from there and to 1,500 and more.”
The county organization and coordination now in place in conjunction with the statewide Everbridge preregistered system is streamlining the process.
“They (the state) are now even setting up the appointments,” he said of the vaccine clinics, and that saves the health department time. “We set up the clinic and residents come at their appointment time.”
Everything flows well, he said.
Topping said he is also pleased with the falling COVID numbers in the county, with active cases only a third of what they were early last month.
“We are definitely pleased with those numbers,” he said. “We had those positive surges after the holidays and that was a scary time with people not wearing masks, not social distancing and spreading COVID right and left.”
Topping said the sooner the vaccines come in and residents get vaccinated, the sooner lives can start getting back to normal.
Residents can preregister for the vaccine at the website vaccinate.wv.gov.
