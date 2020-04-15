BLUEFIELD — Drive-through coronavirus testing will become available starting Thursday at the Mercer County Health Department, health department officials announced Tuesday.
Drive-through testing will begin Thursday at the Mercer County Health Department in Green Valley, and will be offered every Tuesday and Thursday from noon until 2 p.m.
People who want to be tested must call ahead and be interviewed before being tested.
“If you meet criteria for testing, your (information) will be entered on a testing form, you will be given an ID number and date and time for testing. (The) drive-through procedure will be explained,” health department officials said in the statement.
“The drive-through will be set up in the drive-around at the front of our building. Traffic control and guidance will be available,” officials said.
Anyone who wants to be tested should call Monday through Friday at 304-324-8367, extension 1229.
“Please leave a message if there is no answer. Your call will be returned,” according to the statement.
Other entities have been providing drive-through testing for coronavirus. Princeton Community Hospital currently has drive-through testing at its Parkview Center entrance from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday with a physician’s order. Director of Marketing Richard Hypes said Tuesday that the hospital now has new tests that can be processed onsite instead of being sent away to a laboratory.
“We finally received the tests so we can now process in-house. It’s a very limited supply right now,” Hypes said. “With these tests, we can have results in one hour and that’s a real game changer. We have waited for weeks and they finally arrived Monday. We’ve actually tested them and we will start using them (today).”
Coronavirus tests are available at other times as well, Hypes said.
“We offer the test other times as well as both entrances. If you need the test and you have a physician’s order, then you can come to either the main entrance or the Parkview entrance. The hours test are available at the Parkview Center entrance are Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m; and at the main entrance daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. In both locations it’s when ordered by your physician.”
Drive-through coronavirus testing and testing at four sites of the Bluestone Health Association are still available. Plans for a drive-through testing site are being made for the end of this week, and plans for a second drive-through testing local for next week are being made, according to Susan Plumley, RN, the manager of the association’s quality and risk department.
Tests are available daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. unless a drive-through is being offered. Drive-through hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Plumley said.
People who want to be tested do not need a doctor’s order. A doctor at the centers will be evaluating individuals on site, Plumley said.
Tests are being offered at Bluestone Family Practice off Cumberland Road in Bluefield, Prudich Medical Center in Montcalm, Bluestone Health Center at 3997 Beckley Road and Bluestone Health Center at 324 Oakvale Road near Princeton.
