GREEN VALLEY — No cases of coronavirus have been reported in Mercer County as of Wednesday, but the Mercer County Health Department is prepared for any potential occurrence.
That was the report given to the board of health by Health Depart-ment Administrator Susan Kadar at their meeting at the Mercer County Health Center Wednesday.
Kadar said there had been five people tested for COVID-19 in West Virginia as of Tuesday. Of those five, three came back as negative and two were pending with results expected on Wednesday or Thursday.
The Mercer County Health Department, she added, had two negative pressure rooms cleaned and ready, with personal protective equipment also ready.
“We’re sending out guidances as requested to schools, businesses, fire departments and other agencies. We’re answering questions as they are being called in by the public. We’ll have links on our website this week and we’re putting out information on social media,” she said.
Kadar added that MCHD personnel have been advised to get their personal lives in order in case they would have to work shifts and/or overtime.
The protocol for people who may have been or are displaying signs of coronavirus is for them to get to their doctor, MedExpress or emergency room instead of coming to the health department. They must have a flu test and respiratory panel first if they display symptoms or have a referral from their provider. If negative, they then may be tested for COVID-19.
“LabCorp, Quest Labs and the state have certification to run the test and PUI (persons under investigation) will be looked at case by case, with those mildly ill self-isolating for 14 days and more severe cases hospitalized. We have swabs to pull samples if necessary, “ she said.
The state has a 24/7 hotline to provide accurate information (1-800-887-4304). There is also a national website, set up in conjunction with the World Health Organization, which, Kadar said, gives “excellent” information and updates.
In other business:
The board voted to set the public hearing on the amended MC Clean Air Regulation for March 25 at 6 p.m. at the MCHC. Those who wish to speak can sign up as late as 6:15 p.m. and will be restricted to three minutes.
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.