BLUEFIELD — Drive-through testing started Thursday at the Mercer County Health Department while the same service continues today at Bluestone Primary Care in Princeton and Princeton Community Hospital.
The Mercer County Health Department offered drive-through testing Thursday for the first time at its Green Valley facility. Sanitarian Matthew Bragg said the turn around, or results, for tests now is three days. He did not have the number of how many people took advantage of the service Thursday. The health department will be offering the drive-through Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 2 p.m.
People who want to be tested must call ahead and be interviewed before being tested, health department officials said when the new service was announced.
The Bluestone Health Association is offering drive-through coronavirus testing today outside the Bluestone Primary Care on 106 Thorn Street, the old Lowe’s building, according to Executive Director Linda Hutchens.
“We’re going to be doing a trial run with the 15-minute rapid serum tests followed by state-approved nasal swab and they have to meet the CDC guidelines, but they do not have to have a doctor’s order,” Hutchens said. “We’ll have family nurse practioner Sabrina Huffman will be doing the evaluation.”
Coronavirus testing is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hutchens said. The locations include Bluestone Family Practice off Cumberland Road in Bluefield, Prudich Medical Center in Montcalm, Bluestone Health Center at 3997 Beckley Road and Bluestone Health Center at 324 Oakvale Road near Princeton.
Drive-through testing is continuing at Princeton Community Hospital. Marketing Director Richard Hypes said the number of people using the service had fallen off. One person was tested Thursday.
The testing is available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the hospital’s Parkview entrance. People who are seeking a test must have a physician’s order. Testing is also available at the Parkview Center entrance are Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m; and at the main entrance daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. A physician’s order is still required, Hypes said.
