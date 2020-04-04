BLUEFIELD — The Mercer County Health Department announced Friday afternoon that they are awaiting the results of 84 COVID-19 tests from Mercer County.
“We have 84 reported tests to the health department. Those are pending tests, 84 in Mercer County, pending,” Matt Bragg, sanitarian and media liaison at the Mercer County Health Department said. “That is what has been reported to us from the state level and from private labs. Private labs are not required to report to us tests that come out negative.”
In response to a question about the possibility of a “surge” in Mercer County in the next few weeks, Bragg said that each hospital already has a surge plan in place.
“Steps to deal with a surge, each hospital already has a surge plan in place that they test regularly,” Bragg said. “They already have provisions for any kind of surge, on top of that, regionally, in the southern region here, all the hospitals have coordinated so that if someone surges and they need help, other hospitals are in line to help with that.”
The first two cases of COVID-19 were released from isolation this week. A third COVID-19 case in Mercer County was detected on March 31. That patient and everyone they came into contact with remains in isolation and is being closely monitored, according to Bragg.
“I see this a lot, if you do not have to be out, do not be out,” Bragg said. “Wash your hands, wearing masks is a good idea, it is not required but it is a good idea, it keeps you and everyone else safe. If you do not have to be out, do not be out.
Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com
